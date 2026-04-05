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Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Flight
(MENAFN) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet went down on Friday in the Crimean Peninsula, according to reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
“The aircraft crew ejected and were evacuated by a ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives,” the ministry said in an official statement.
The jet crashed around 11:00 Moscow time (0900 GMT) during a scheduled training flight and was not carrying any ammunition at the time, officials added.
Earlier in the week, a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft also crashed over Crimea during a routine flight, resulting in the deaths of 29 people. Reports indicated there were 23 passengers and six crew members on board that flight.
“The aircraft crew ejected and were evacuated by a ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives,” the ministry said in an official statement.
The jet crashed around 11:00 Moscow time (0900 GMT) during a scheduled training flight and was not carrying any ammunition at the time, officials added.
Earlier in the week, a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft also crashed over Crimea during a routine flight, resulting in the deaths of 29 people. Reports indicated there were 23 passengers and six crew members on board that flight.
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