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Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Flight

Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Flight


2026-04-05 07:15:12
(MENAFN) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet went down on Friday in the Crimean Peninsula, according to reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The aircraft crew ejected and were evacuated by a ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The jet crashed around 11:00 Moscow time (0900 GMT) during a scheduled training flight and was not carrying any ammunition at the time, officials added.

Earlier in the week, a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft also crashed over Crimea during a routine flight, resulting in the deaths of 29 people. Reports indicated there were 23 passengers and six crew members on board that flight.

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