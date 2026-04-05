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Turkish, Syrian FM’s Hold Phone Talks on Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan Shaibani on Saturday, according to diplomatic sources.
The discussion focused on bilateral relations and the ongoing regional conflict. No additional information regarding the talks was released.
The discussion focused on bilateral relations and the ongoing regional conflict. No additional information regarding the talks was released.
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