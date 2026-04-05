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Erdogan, Zelenskyy Discuss Peace Efforts in Turkey
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss measures aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as broader regional and international developments, according to Turkish officials.
During the talks, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stressing the need for increased peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the importance of safe navigation in the Black Sea and ensuring energy supply security.
Erdogan also emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade with Ukraine and expressed satisfaction with Kyiv’s efforts to enhance ties with Gulf countries.
The meeting followed a phone conversation on Friday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of ongoing initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
During the talks, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stressing the need for increased peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the importance of safe navigation in the Black Sea and ensuring energy supply security.
Erdogan also emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade with Ukraine and expressed satisfaction with Kyiv’s efforts to enhance ties with Gulf countries.
The meeting followed a phone conversation on Friday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of ongoing initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
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