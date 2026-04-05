Amman Industry Exports Grow 2.9% In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry increased by 2.9% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting steady industrial performance despite ongoing regional tensions.Data released by the chamber showed that exports reached JD1.741 billion during the first quarter, compared with JD1.691 billion in the same period of 2025.The growth extended across eight of the chamber's ten industrial sub-sectors, indicating continued resilience in Jordan's industrial base and its ability to maintain export competitiveness.Most sectors recorded gains during the period, with the exception of engineering, electrical and information technology industries, as well as leather and textiles, which declined by 35.8% and 4.2%, respectively.Pharmaceuticals and medical supplies led export growth, rising by 23.9%, while plastic and rubber industries recorded the smallest increase at 0.6%.Geographically, Arab countries remained the primary export destination, accounting for JD869 million of total exports. Non-Arab Asian markets followed at JD387 million, while North America accounted for JD228 million.Exports to the European Union reached JD129 million, while non-EU European countries accounted for JD79 million. Exports to Africa totaled JD13 million, South America JD12 million, and other markets JD26 million.By sector, mining industries accounted for the largest share of exports at JD379 million, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD357 million, and food, agricultural and livestock industries at JD272 million.Engineering, electrical and IT industries recorded exports of JD197 million, while pharmaceuticals and medical supplies reached JD181 million, and leather and textiles totaled JD134 million.Other sectors included plastic and rubber industries at JD77 million, packaging, paper and office supplies at JD74 million, construction materials at JD65 million, and wood and furniture industries at around JD5 million.The Amman Chamber of Industry, established in 1962, represents approximately 8,600 industrial enterprises employing around 159,000 workers, with a capital base of about JD5 billion.