Assam Polls: AGP's Atul Bora Eyes Third Straight Win In Bokakhat

As Assam heads to the polls on April 9, the spotlight has intensified on Bokakhat, the gateway to Kaziranga National Park. In this high-stakes constituency, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora is campaigning to secure a decisive third consecutive term, anchoring the BJP-AGP alliance's presence in Upper Assam.

Alliance Finalises Battle Plan

After weeks of internal negotiations over key seats like Chabua-Lahowal, the ruling alliance has finalised its battle plan for the 126-seat assembly: BJP contesting 89 seats, while AGP fielded candidates in 26 seats (matching its 2021 footprint) and facing a consolidated challenge from the Raijor Dal (13 seats) and local challengers.

Bora's Track Record in Bokakhat

Traditionally a Congress bastion, Bokakhat was transformed into an AGP stronghold by Bora starting in 2016. His previous performances set a high bar for the 2026 race.

In 2016, Bora secured 62,962 votes, while in 2021, his votes increased to 72,930.

While Bora remains the dominant force, he faces competition from Bibekananda Rajowar (GGP) and prominent Independents Pranab Doley and Hemanta Doloi.

Detailed Victory Margins

Since 2016, Bora has proven to be a formidable incumbent, winning his first term with 62,962 votes and comfortably defeating Congress's Arun Phukan, who received 22,769 votes. Bora further consolidated his dominance in 2021, polling 72,930 votes to defeat independent challenger Pranab Doley, who secured 27,749 votes.

Now serving as the Agriculture Minister, Bora enters the 2026 race looking to build on these consecutive victories.

Constituency Profile and Cultural Significance

Bokakhat's electoral pulse is driven by a complex mix of indigenous identity and local heritage. The constituency is home to a significant population of the Tea community, Gorkha residents, and the Mishing and Karbi tribes. Beyond politics, the town is famed for its "pedas" and "puris," symbols of a local market culture that remains vibrant during campaign season.

A Litmus Test for AGP's Relevance

For the AGP, Bokakhat is more than just a seat; it is a test of the party's relevance within the BJP-led coalition. As a Cabinet Minister with a consolidated vote share, Bora's performance here will signal whether the "indigenous identity" platform still resonates as strongly as it did in the previous two elections.

With the alliance disputes in the rearview mirror, Bora now looks to turn the "Gateway to Kaziranga" into an impenetrable fortress for the third time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)