Indian Railways Modernising Coaches To Boost Passenger Comfort And Safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that Indian Railways is undertaking major efforts to modernise train coaches in a bid to enhance passenger comfort and safety.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister stated that new coach designs and improved toilet models have been developed as part of the initiative.

He added that an upgraded sample coach has already been prepared by retrofitting existing coaches with the new features.

“To enhance the safety and convenience of passengers, the railway has prepared models of coaches with new designs and better toilet facilities,” Vaishnaw stated.

“An existing coach has been upgraded to create a sample coach,” he explained.

Vaishnaw also shared a video showcasing the upgraded coach -- highlighting enhanced interiors and improved sanitation facilities aimed at making train journeys more comfortable for passengers.

The move is part of a broader push by Indian Railways to improve travel experience across its network.

The minister's remarks come alongside ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

According to Vaishnaw, the project is progressing at a fast pace, with a strong focus on safety and passenger convenience.

As part of the redevelopment plan, around 1,500 AI-enabled cameras will be installed across the station premises to strengthen surveillance and security.

Railway staff and vendors will be issued ID cards and uniforms to ensure better identification, while new signages will be put in place to assist passengers.

Additionally, the station will be integrated with taxi services to improve last-mile connectivity.

Vaishnaw has also highlighted improvements in railway safety over the years. In a recent written reply in the Lok Sabha, he said that serious train accidents have declined significantly, with nearly a 90 per cent reduction in recent years.

According to official data shared by the minister, the number of serious railway accidents has fallen from 135 in 2014-15 to just 14 in 2025-26 (up to February 28).

Over a longer period, total serious accidents dropped from 1,711 between 2004-05 and 2013-14 to 678 between 2014-15 and 2023-24, along with a decline in casualties and injuries.