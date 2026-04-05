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Somali Intelligence Operation Kills Nine al-Shabaab Militants
(MENAFN) At least nine members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group, including senior bomb-making specialists, were killed on Saturday during a Somali intelligence-led operation in the southern Lower Shabelle region, carried out in coordination with international forces.
The operation also destroyed six heavy engines used by the group to produce explosives, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Among those killed were senior commanders Abiikar Nuur, responsible for engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic overseeing car bomb preparations.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” NISA stated, using the Somali government’s term for al-Shabaab.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for more than 16 years, frequently attacking security forces, officials, and civilians. Since July of last year, the Somali army, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and international partners, has intensified operations against the group. The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate for another year in December, following a UK-backed resolution extending authorization through December 31.
The operation also destroyed six heavy engines used by the group to produce explosives, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Among those killed were senior commanders Abiikar Nuur, responsible for engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic overseeing car bomb preparations.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” NISA stated, using the Somali government’s term for al-Shabaab.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for more than 16 years, frequently attacking security forces, officials, and civilians. Since July of last year, the Somali army, supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and international partners, has intensified operations against the group. The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate for another year in December, following a UK-backed resolution extending authorization through December 31.
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