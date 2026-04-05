Vishal Wishes Friends, Fans On Easter Says Irrespective Of Difference In Caste, Creed, Religion, We Are All One!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Greeting his friends and fans on the occasion of Easter, actor Vishal on Sunday said that irrespective of difference in caste, creed or religion, we are all one.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a greeting for his friends and fans on the occasion of Easter, he wrote, "Happy Easter to one and all. One of my favourite days in the year where my friends rejoice it along with me not because it's a holiday but because it brings us close to the holy father Lord Jesus. Peace and harmony. Irrespective of difference in caste creed religion. We all are one."

He went on to say, "Happy Easter once again. Am waiting for my goodies. Darling friends, consider this tweet as a shameless self invite for them. lol. Love to all. Ah! There we go. Got my first cake while I type. Thanks to @prasadrajk101 bro, @stefey_prasad for the cake, God bless."

On the work front, Vishal has two films lined up next. The actor had recently announced that he had completed his film 'Magudam' and that he was heading to Goa for the next schedule of director Sundar C's 'Purushan'.

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Purushan' had announced its title in January this year on the occasion of director Sundar C's birthday. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead in the film.

Expectations from the film shot up after the makers released a promo of the film recently.

The title promo that was released showed Vishal playing the husband of Tamannaah in the film. The promo shows Tamannaah calling the shots in the family while he appears to be a docile, subservient husband. As she watches a television serial sipping a beverage, Vishal is seen mopping the house.

Yogi Babu, who is a television actor and also the couple's neighbour in the film, enters their home at this point with clothes that Tamannaah has put out to dry. He says that it was about to rain and therefore he thought he would bring the clothes in.

A star struck Tamannaah thanks him and sings Yogi Babu's praises to her husband Vishal, even as she puts him down. She eventually asks her husband to make some tea for Yogi Babu. As Vishal obeys and goes to make tea, he senses assassins entering their premises. A big fight ensues in the kitchen, even as Vishal continues to make tea. Yogi Babu, who comes to the kitchen to get a glass of water for himself, sees Vishal whacking the bad guys. However, Tamannaah has no clue of how capable her husband is...

The film, which will have music by Hip Hop Tamizha, will have cinematography by Gopi Amarnath and editing by Roger. The film is being produced by A C S Arun Kumar.