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Two Conscription Officers Stabbed Amid Ukraine’s Anti-Draft Rage
(MENAFN) Two military conscription officers were stabbed in central Ukraine on Saturday, the latest in a string of violent confrontations fueled by growing public resistance to the country's increasingly aggressive forced mobilization drive.
The incident unfolded in the city of Vinnitsa, where, according to the local recruitment office, the officers had approached a man for a routine document check. What followed was anything but routine — the suspect "suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed two soldiers several times," the office stated. Both servicemen were rushed to hospital, with one listed in critical condition.
Authorities confirmed the suspect had been in breach of military registration requirements since 2025.
The stabbing is the latest flashpoint in a mobilization campaign that Ukrainians have grimly nicknamed 'busification' — a practice in which draft officers ambush military-age men on streets or conduct raids on workplaces, forcibly loading them into minibuses bound for recruitment centers. The raids frequently draw public backlash, with families and onlookers physically attempting to intervene and free those detained against their will.
Just two days earlier, on Thursday, a conscription officer was fatally stabbed in Lviv — a western city long regarded as a stronghold of pro-war sentiment — a development that underscored how deeply hostility toward forced recruitment has penetrated even Ukraine's most patriotic regions.
The human rights dimension of the crisis is drawing official concern. Ukraine's top human rights official, Olga Reshetilova, warned that teenagers have been "harassing" service members in public spaces after consuming viral footage of mobilization raids — a trend she characterized as "an alarming signal." Videos of the operations routinely capture bystanders hurling insults at officers.
The scale of the voluntary recruitment shortfall is staggering. Ukrainian MP Vadim Ivchenko revealed that fewer than one in ten soldiers currently joining the armed forces are doing so of their own accord, with voluntary enlistment covering a mere 8–10% of the military's total personnel requirements.
The regional draft office, meanwhile, defended the necessity of the campaign, stating: "We once again stress that mobilization measures are essential for maintaining the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they can strengthen defenses on the front line and protect civilians."
The incident unfolded in the city of Vinnitsa, where, according to the local recruitment office, the officers had approached a man for a routine document check. What followed was anything but routine — the suspect "suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed two soldiers several times," the office stated. Both servicemen were rushed to hospital, with one listed in critical condition.
Authorities confirmed the suspect had been in breach of military registration requirements since 2025.
The stabbing is the latest flashpoint in a mobilization campaign that Ukrainians have grimly nicknamed 'busification' — a practice in which draft officers ambush military-age men on streets or conduct raids on workplaces, forcibly loading them into minibuses bound for recruitment centers. The raids frequently draw public backlash, with families and onlookers physically attempting to intervene and free those detained against their will.
Just two days earlier, on Thursday, a conscription officer was fatally stabbed in Lviv — a western city long regarded as a stronghold of pro-war sentiment — a development that underscored how deeply hostility toward forced recruitment has penetrated even Ukraine's most patriotic regions.
The human rights dimension of the crisis is drawing official concern. Ukraine's top human rights official, Olga Reshetilova, warned that teenagers have been "harassing" service members in public spaces after consuming viral footage of mobilization raids — a trend she characterized as "an alarming signal." Videos of the operations routinely capture bystanders hurling insults at officers.
The scale of the voluntary recruitment shortfall is staggering. Ukrainian MP Vadim Ivchenko revealed that fewer than one in ten soldiers currently joining the armed forces are doing so of their own accord, with voluntary enlistment covering a mere 8–10% of the military's total personnel requirements.
The regional draft office, meanwhile, defended the necessity of the campaign, stating: "We once again stress that mobilization measures are essential for maintaining the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they can strengthen defenses on the front line and protect civilians."
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