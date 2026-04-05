Kerala Elections: Strong Pro-UDF Trend Emerging, Claims Kunhalikutty

UDF Confident of Victory Amid Anti-LDF Wave

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty on Sunday claimed that a strong pro-United Democratic Front (UDF) trend is emerging in Keralam, reflecting a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming elections. He stated that anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is strong across the state.

According to him, alleged "deals" made by the LDF have become a subject of discussion, particularly in certain constituencies where their impact is clearly visible. Kunhalikutty added that various surveys indicate the next government in KeralaM is likely to be formed by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

LDF Criticized Over Wayanad Rehabilitation

Targeting the LDF government over rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, the IUML leader alleged that not even a single house has been completed for affected families. "The government is blaming the Congress, but they have failed to deliver on rehabilitation work," he said, while addressing a press conference.

Against this backdrop, attention has turned to the upcoming KeralaM Assembly elections, where key constituencies are set for multi-cornered contests. The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

Key Players and Alliances

UDF has fielded former Congress leader and Keralam minister G Karthikeyan's son, KS Sabarinadhan. He had lost the last elections from Aruvikarra seat. However, Congress would be riding on Thiruvananthapuram MP and popular face Shashi Tharoor's victory against Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor has also campaigned for KS Sabarinadhan.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), also comprises key allies, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). The United Democratic Front (UDF) includes the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress, and Indian Union Muslim League.

Aranmula Poised for Triangular Contest

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the BJP, features state-level parties such as Twenty20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress, making the contest in Aranmula a tightly fought triangular battle. As polling day approaches, Aranmula remains a key constituency to watch, with all major political fronts vying for voter support in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)