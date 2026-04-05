403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SIG and Meliha collaborate on Suhoor drink to support communities during Ramadan
(MENAFN- Keelcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 3, 2026: SIG has collaborated with UAE-based dairy company Meliha Dairy, a premium organic dairy brand produced by the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa), to create a special Organic Suhoor Drink at SIG’s Customer Experience Hub in Dubai, distributed during the holy month of Ramadan to support communities across the UAE.
Inspired by the Suhoor occasion, the two companies worked together to create a nutritious drink made with Meliha’s organic milk, oats and dates, designed to help sustain energy during fasting hours in a convenient SIG Smile 200ml carton pack. Approximately 4,000 packs were distributed in labor camps across the UAE, supporting workers during the fasting period.
The product was created, developed and test-filled at SIG’s Customer Experience Hub in Dubai, where product innovations move seamlessly from insight and ideation to prototype and pilot production. Designed as a collaborative innovation space, the hub enables SIG and its customers to explore new concepts, experiment with recipes and rapidly transform ideas into tangible products.
Working closely together, the SIG and Meliha teams combined their shared expertise to bring this purposeful innovation to life in record time, turning the concept into a finished product within a short timeframe.
“This initiative highlights how collaboration with our customers can translate ideas into meaningful impact,” said Niall Hoey, Director of Markets – MEA at SIG. “Our SIG Customer Experience Hub in Dubai enables us to work side by side with partners like Meliha to rapidly develop new concepts, test them under real production conditions and bring them to life in a way that responds to both market needs and community values.”
Leadership Commentary at EKTIFA - Meliha: “At Meliha, we believe that clean food begins at the source and extends to every individual we serve. This collaboration with SIG reflects our commitment to transforming organic production into real community impact especially during Ramadan. It is about delivering nourishment with purpose, rooted in sustainability, innovation, and care.”
Through projects like this, SIG continues to demonstrate how its innovative capabilities support customers in developing differentiated products while responding to cultural moments, consumer needs and community initiatives.
Inspired by the Suhoor occasion, the two companies worked together to create a nutritious drink made with Meliha’s organic milk, oats and dates, designed to help sustain energy during fasting hours in a convenient SIG Smile 200ml carton pack. Approximately 4,000 packs were distributed in labor camps across the UAE, supporting workers during the fasting period.
The product was created, developed and test-filled at SIG’s Customer Experience Hub in Dubai, where product innovations move seamlessly from insight and ideation to prototype and pilot production. Designed as a collaborative innovation space, the hub enables SIG and its customers to explore new concepts, experiment with recipes and rapidly transform ideas into tangible products.
Working closely together, the SIG and Meliha teams combined their shared expertise to bring this purposeful innovation to life in record time, turning the concept into a finished product within a short timeframe.
“This initiative highlights how collaboration with our customers can translate ideas into meaningful impact,” said Niall Hoey, Director of Markets – MEA at SIG. “Our SIG Customer Experience Hub in Dubai enables us to work side by side with partners like Meliha to rapidly develop new concepts, test them under real production conditions and bring them to life in a way that responds to both market needs and community values.”
Leadership Commentary at EKTIFA - Meliha: “At Meliha, we believe that clean food begins at the source and extends to every individual we serve. This collaboration with SIG reflects our commitment to transforming organic production into real community impact especially during Ramadan. It is about delivering nourishment with purpose, rooted in sustainability, innovation, and care.”
Through projects like this, SIG continues to demonstrate how its innovative capabilities support customers in developing differentiated products while responding to cultural moments, consumer needs and community initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment