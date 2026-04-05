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Flipkart Sets New Benchmark in Risk Management Governance with Global ISO 31000:2018 Alignment from BSI (British Standards Institution)
(MENAFN- Edelman)
New Delhi– April 2, 2026: Flipkart Group, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the successful conclusion of an independent assessment of its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework based on ISO 31000:2018 by BSI (British Standards Institution), confirming its alignment with the principles of internationally recognised guidelines for risk management.
The assessment covered Flipkart’s core e-commerce operations, including Technology, Supply Chain and Logistics, Platform, and Human Resources. The independent review validated that Flipkart’s risk management strategies are not only robust but operate with the highest levels of integrity and precision.
At a time of increasingly complex digital commerce, this outcome highlights Flipkart’s integrated, enterprise-wide strategy for managing risk within a fast-moving market. By completing this assessment, Flipkart reaffirms its dedication to rigorous governance, regulatory compliance, and sustainable value creation. As a marketplace connecting millions of Indian consumers and sellers, the company remains steadfast in its responsibility to operate with the highest standards of oversight and discipline.
Speaking on the development, Pramod Jain, Senior Vice President (Tax, Risk & Insurance), Flipkart Group, said, “Efficient risk management is central to how we operate at scale. The independent assessment of our Enterprise Risk Management framework based on ISO 31000:2018 guidelines reflects our continued focus on governance, regulatory adherence and long-term value creation. We remain committed to building a resilient and accountable organisation that customers, sellers and partners can place their trust in.”
Emmanuel Herve, Managing Director, BSI South and South East Asia (SSEA) said, “Risk management is an essential part of any organization’s strategic, tactical and operational management. By embedding globally recognized risk management best practices throughout its organization, Flipkart has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening its governance framework and prioritizing informed decision-making.
We would like to congratulate the team at Flipkart for achieving this independent assessment against the ISO 31000:2018 guidelines, which will help to enhance operational efficiency and governance, strengthen resilience, as well as build stakeholder confidence.”
Flipkart’s successful alignment with the ISO 31000:2018 guidelines, alongside the BS 65000:2022 Letter of Recognition for Organizational Resilience and the recertification for the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, which BSI awarded last year, underscore a leadership-led mandate to embed risk intelligence and operational excellence into the very fabric of the company’s ecosystem. These benchmarks solidify Flipkart’s position as a disciplined industry leader committed to excellence and long-term value for the stakeholders.
New Delhi– April 2, 2026: Flipkart Group, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the successful conclusion of an independent assessment of its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework based on ISO 31000:2018 by BSI (British Standards Institution), confirming its alignment with the principles of internationally recognised guidelines for risk management.
The assessment covered Flipkart’s core e-commerce operations, including Technology, Supply Chain and Logistics, Platform, and Human Resources. The independent review validated that Flipkart’s risk management strategies are not only robust but operate with the highest levels of integrity and precision.
At a time of increasingly complex digital commerce, this outcome highlights Flipkart’s integrated, enterprise-wide strategy for managing risk within a fast-moving market. By completing this assessment, Flipkart reaffirms its dedication to rigorous governance, regulatory compliance, and sustainable value creation. As a marketplace connecting millions of Indian consumers and sellers, the company remains steadfast in its responsibility to operate with the highest standards of oversight and discipline.
Speaking on the development, Pramod Jain, Senior Vice President (Tax, Risk & Insurance), Flipkart Group, said, “Efficient risk management is central to how we operate at scale. The independent assessment of our Enterprise Risk Management framework based on ISO 31000:2018 guidelines reflects our continued focus on governance, regulatory adherence and long-term value creation. We remain committed to building a resilient and accountable organisation that customers, sellers and partners can place their trust in.”
Emmanuel Herve, Managing Director, BSI South and South East Asia (SSEA) said, “Risk management is an essential part of any organization’s strategic, tactical and operational management. By embedding globally recognized risk management best practices throughout its organization, Flipkart has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening its governance framework and prioritizing informed decision-making.
We would like to congratulate the team at Flipkart for achieving this independent assessment against the ISO 31000:2018 guidelines, which will help to enhance operational efficiency and governance, strengthen resilience, as well as build stakeholder confidence.”
Flipkart’s successful alignment with the ISO 31000:2018 guidelines, alongside the BS 65000:2022 Letter of Recognition for Organizational Resilience and the recertification for the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, which BSI awarded last year, underscore a leadership-led mandate to embed risk intelligence and operational excellence into the very fabric of the company’s ecosystem. These benchmarks solidify Flipkart’s position as a disciplined industry leader committed to excellence and long-term value for the stakeholders.
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