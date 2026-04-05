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Today's markets analysis on behalf of Abdelaziz Albogdady Market Research & Fintech Strategy Manager at FXEM '
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Oil prices have surged again as markets reacted to renewed signals that Middle East tensions may persist, reinforcing concerns over the global crude supply. The absence of a clear diplomatic path has heightened uncertainty around the duration of the disruptions, pushing oil prices to the upside. Threats to maritime assets and critical energy infrastructure have amplified fears of a persistent bottleneck.
Beyond immediate price reactions, the broader outlook suggests a potentially more persistent tightness. Even in the event of de-escalation, the normalization of supply chains is likely to be gradual, as damaged infrastructure, logistical constraints, and heightened security risks could continue to weigh on output and transport capacity. This could support the case for structurally higher prices in the near to medium term.
Looking ahead, oil markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. Any further escalation or direct disruption to production and export infrastructure could drive additional upside, while intermittent signs of de-escalation may only provide limited and temporary relief. As a result, volatility is likely to remain elevated, with a clear bias toward sustained price strength as long as supply-side risks persist.
Beyond immediate price reactions, the broader outlook suggests a potentially more persistent tightness. Even in the event of de-escalation, the normalization of supply chains is likely to be gradual, as damaged infrastructure, logistical constraints, and heightened security risks could continue to weigh on output and transport capacity. This could support the case for structurally higher prices in the near to medium term.
Looking ahead, oil markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. Any further escalation or direct disruption to production and export infrastructure could drive additional upside, while intermittent signs of de-escalation may only provide limited and temporary relief. As a result, volatility is likely to remain elevated, with a clear bias toward sustained price strength as long as supply-side risks persist.
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