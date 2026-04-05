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Discover the Art of Long European Summers with Ultima Collection
(MENAFN- PRCO) For many travellers from the GCC, summer in Europe is more than a holiday. It is a season-long ritual. Families relocate for weeks at a time in search of cooler climates, fresh mountain air and the comfort of beautiful homes where life unfolds at a slower pace.
Ultima Collection’s portfolio of ultra-luxury properties offers exactly this: a collection of extraordinary villas and chalets designed for extended stays, where guests can settle in and experience the season as if it were their own home abroad. From the Swiss Alps to the Mediterranean coast, each property combines the ease of a residential setting with the services of a world-class hotel.
Whether overlooking alpine pastures, perched above the Ionian Sea or hidden within a botanical sanctuary on the French Riviera, Ultima Collection invites GCC travellers to embrace the art of a long European summer.
Ultima Megève, France
Set in the tranquil wilds of the French Alps with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, Ultima Megève offers an intimate mountain retreat designed for multigenerational families and groups of friends. Comprising two private chalets, the property blends traditional alpine charm with Ultima Collection’s signature contemporary design, featuring hand-carved wood, marble finishes and warm neutral tones.
Life here unfolds between the mountains and the chalet’s expansive entertainment spaces. Days might begin with enjoying outdoor adventures across the surrounding pastures before returning to the chalet’s spa, indoor-outdoor pool and Jacuzzi overlooking the mountains.
Evenings are equally memorable, whether gathering for chef-prepared dinners on the terrace, enjoying time in the wine cellar or entertaining guests in the chalet’s private nightclub and arcade room, making Ultima Megève a mountain escape where every generation finds its own rhythm.
Ultima Crans-Montana, Switzerland
High above the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on the tranquil Plateau de Plans-Mayens, Ultima Crans-Montana offers a secluded alpine sanctuary set amidst dramatic mountain scenery. Designed for large families or groups of friends, the retreat accommodates up to 38 guests while maintaining complete discretion.
The property’s defining centrepiece is its extraordinary 1,000m² spa, complete with treatment rooms, hammam, sauna, heated outdoor pool and relaxation areas overlooking the surrounding peaks. A private lake, cinema room, arcade room and elegant social spaces further transform the retreat into a destination where relaxation and entertainment exist in perfect balance.
Whether enjoying long alpine walks in summer or simply unwinding beside the pool as the sun sets over the mountains, Ultima Crans-Montana offers an environment where wellness and nature come together effortlessly.
Ultima Corfu, Greece
Perched above the deep blue waters of the Ionian Sea, Ultima Corfu is a breathtaking oceanfront villa designed for absolute seclusion and tranquillity. Accessible via its private dock, the villa welcomes guests arriving by boat to a sanctuary overlooking both the Greek and Albanian coastlines.
The three-tiered villa features six suites, expansive sea-facing terraces and two heated infinity pools cascading down the hillside. With nature forming the backdrop, life unfolds outdoors. Sunrise yoga sessions and sound baths give way to leisurely afternoons spent by the pool or exploring the Ionian Sea by yacht.
Dining is equally memorable, with personal chefs preparing tailored culinary experiences inspired by the surrounding sea, from vibrant Mediterranean breakfasts to relaxed seafood barbecues served beneath the evening sky.
Ultima Grand Villa Geneva, Switzerland
A 10-minute drive from Geneva, Ultima Grand Villa Geneva offers a modern residence designed for complete privacy and refined urban living. Spanning 2,000m² across three floors, the villa accommodates up to 18 guests and combines contemporary design with a remarkable range of leisure and wellness amenities.
The residence features a full wellness area with a heated pool, hammam, sauna, Jacuzzi and private treatment rooms, alongside a cinema, wine cellar, bar and underground lounge. A separate guest villa ensures additional space and discretion, making the property equally suited for extended family stays or intimate gatherings.
With Geneva’s cultural attractions, boutiques and lakeside promenades just moments away, Ultima Grand Villa Geneva provides a sophisticated base from which to enjoy the city while returning each evening to the comfort of a home.
Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, Switzerland
Overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Geneva, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva presents a collection of five full-floor residences located in one of the city’s most prestigious addresses. Blending historic architecture with contemporary interiors crafted from the finest Italian materials, the building offers a refined residential experience in the heart of Geneva.
Each apartment features expansive living spaces, elegant dining areas and spacious bedroom suites, many with panoramic lake views. A spa reserved exclusively for residents includes a sauna, hammam, massage rooms and relaxation areas designed for complete rejuvenation.
With personalised services available on request, ranging from private chefs to dedicated house managers and concierge support, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva offers guests the opportunity to experience Geneva as residents rather than visitors.
Ultima Promenade Gstaad, Switzerland
Positioned directly on Gstaad’s iconic Promenade, Ultima Promenade Gstaad is one of the village’s most exclusive chalet with immediate access to the boutiques, galleries and restaurants of this celebrated alpine destination.
Spanning four floors, the chalet features eight-bedroom suites and expansive living spaces designed for gatherings with family and friends. Interiors blend refined alpine elegance with contemporary comfort, showcasing carefully selected materials, warm textures and panoramic balconies overlooking the village.
The chalet also features an extensive wellness area including a swimming pool, hammam, sauna and treatment rooms, alongside a cinema, arcade room and multiple entertainment spaces. With Ultima Collection’s signature services including a private chef, house manager and concierge, Ultima Promenade Gstaad offers guests the rare opportunity to experience Gstaad as if it were their own home in the Alps.
Le Grand Jardin Cannes by Ultima Collection, France
Set on the private island of Sainte-Marguerite just minutes from Cannes, Le Grand Jardin Cannes by Ultima Collection is one of the most extraordinary villas on the French Riviera. The historic estate occupies a secluded walled domain surrounded by 14,000m² of botanical gardens, citrus groves and tranquil natural pools.
Accessible only by boat, the estate offers complete privacy despite its proximity to the vibrant energy of Cannes. Twelve bedrooms are spread across several beautifully restored buildings including the Governor’s House, three cottages, a guest house and a historic fortress tower, creating an intimate estate designed for large gatherings.
Guests spend their days wandering through the botanical gardens, relaxing beside the outdoor pool or enjoying wellness rituals in the hammam and treatment rooms. Culinary experiences are equally special, with ingredients harvested directly from the estate’s gardens and served beneath the Mediterranean sun.
Ultima Hotel Gstaad, Switzerland
Located just moments from the centre of the charming alpine village of Gstaad, Ultima Hotel Gstaad is an intimate hideaway spanning three interconnected timber chalets. Combining the warmth of a traditional Swiss mountain retreat with contemporary design, the property offers 11 expansive suites and six private residences, each crafted with rich materials, plush interiors and sweeping views of the surrounding Alps.
Days unfold at an unhurried pace, whether exploring Gstaad’s picturesque boutiques and galleries, venturing into the surrounding mountains for nature walks and outdoor adventures, or simply relaxing on the hotel’s sun-drenched terraces overlooking the alpine landscape. Inside, thoughtfully curated artwork, elegant living spaces and inviting fireplaces create an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and welcoming.
At the heart of the hotel lies its 800m² wellness sanctuary, where guests can unwind in the indoor pool, sauna, hammam and treatment rooms, or enjoy bespoke wellness programmes and personalised therapies.
Ultima Collection: Tailored-Made Excellence
At the heart of Ultima Collection lies an unwavering dedication to bespoke luxury and personalized service, encapsulated in the brand’s promise of 'Mastering the Art of You.' Every guest experience is crafted with extraordinary attention to detail, ensuring each moment feels both unique and deeply personal. Whether it's a nature-filled escape exploring the surrounding mountains and coastlines, a serene wellness retreat in partnership with luxury wellness brands, or an indulgent culinary journey, each fully staffed property is tailored to reflect the unique desires of its guests. From the moment of booking, the Ultima Collection team harnesses every resource to understand and anticipate the needs and preferences of each guest, creating a truly one-of-a-kind stay and ensuring an exceptional, intimate getaway.
Ultima Collection’s portfolio of ultra-luxury properties offers exactly this: a collection of extraordinary villas and chalets designed for extended stays, where guests can settle in and experience the season as if it were their own home abroad. From the Swiss Alps to the Mediterranean coast, each property combines the ease of a residential setting with the services of a world-class hotel.
Whether overlooking alpine pastures, perched above the Ionian Sea or hidden within a botanical sanctuary on the French Riviera, Ultima Collection invites GCC travellers to embrace the art of a long European summer.
Ultima Megève, France
Set in the tranquil wilds of the French Alps with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, Ultima Megève offers an intimate mountain retreat designed for multigenerational families and groups of friends. Comprising two private chalets, the property blends traditional alpine charm with Ultima Collection’s signature contemporary design, featuring hand-carved wood, marble finishes and warm neutral tones.
Life here unfolds between the mountains and the chalet’s expansive entertainment spaces. Days might begin with enjoying outdoor adventures across the surrounding pastures before returning to the chalet’s spa, indoor-outdoor pool and Jacuzzi overlooking the mountains.
Evenings are equally memorable, whether gathering for chef-prepared dinners on the terrace, enjoying time in the wine cellar or entertaining guests in the chalet’s private nightclub and arcade room, making Ultima Megève a mountain escape where every generation finds its own rhythm.
Ultima Crans-Montana, Switzerland
High above the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on the tranquil Plateau de Plans-Mayens, Ultima Crans-Montana offers a secluded alpine sanctuary set amidst dramatic mountain scenery. Designed for large families or groups of friends, the retreat accommodates up to 38 guests while maintaining complete discretion.
The property’s defining centrepiece is its extraordinary 1,000m² spa, complete with treatment rooms, hammam, sauna, heated outdoor pool and relaxation areas overlooking the surrounding peaks. A private lake, cinema room, arcade room and elegant social spaces further transform the retreat into a destination where relaxation and entertainment exist in perfect balance.
Whether enjoying long alpine walks in summer or simply unwinding beside the pool as the sun sets over the mountains, Ultima Crans-Montana offers an environment where wellness and nature come together effortlessly.
Ultima Corfu, Greece
Perched above the deep blue waters of the Ionian Sea, Ultima Corfu is a breathtaking oceanfront villa designed for absolute seclusion and tranquillity. Accessible via its private dock, the villa welcomes guests arriving by boat to a sanctuary overlooking both the Greek and Albanian coastlines.
The three-tiered villa features six suites, expansive sea-facing terraces and two heated infinity pools cascading down the hillside. With nature forming the backdrop, life unfolds outdoors. Sunrise yoga sessions and sound baths give way to leisurely afternoons spent by the pool or exploring the Ionian Sea by yacht.
Dining is equally memorable, with personal chefs preparing tailored culinary experiences inspired by the surrounding sea, from vibrant Mediterranean breakfasts to relaxed seafood barbecues served beneath the evening sky.
Ultima Grand Villa Geneva, Switzerland
A 10-minute drive from Geneva, Ultima Grand Villa Geneva offers a modern residence designed for complete privacy and refined urban living. Spanning 2,000m² across three floors, the villa accommodates up to 18 guests and combines contemporary design with a remarkable range of leisure and wellness amenities.
The residence features a full wellness area with a heated pool, hammam, sauna, Jacuzzi and private treatment rooms, alongside a cinema, wine cellar, bar and underground lounge. A separate guest villa ensures additional space and discretion, making the property equally suited for extended family stays or intimate gatherings.
With Geneva’s cultural attractions, boutiques and lakeside promenades just moments away, Ultima Grand Villa Geneva provides a sophisticated base from which to enjoy the city while returning each evening to the comfort of a home.
Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, Switzerland
Overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Geneva, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva presents a collection of five full-floor residences located in one of the city’s most prestigious addresses. Blending historic architecture with contemporary interiors crafted from the finest Italian materials, the building offers a refined residential experience in the heart of Geneva.
Each apartment features expansive living spaces, elegant dining areas and spacious bedroom suites, many with panoramic lake views. A spa reserved exclusively for residents includes a sauna, hammam, massage rooms and relaxation areas designed for complete rejuvenation.
With personalised services available on request, ranging from private chefs to dedicated house managers and concierge support, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva offers guests the opportunity to experience Geneva as residents rather than visitors.
Ultima Promenade Gstaad, Switzerland
Positioned directly on Gstaad’s iconic Promenade, Ultima Promenade Gstaad is one of the village’s most exclusive chalet with immediate access to the boutiques, galleries and restaurants of this celebrated alpine destination.
Spanning four floors, the chalet features eight-bedroom suites and expansive living spaces designed for gatherings with family and friends. Interiors blend refined alpine elegance with contemporary comfort, showcasing carefully selected materials, warm textures and panoramic balconies overlooking the village.
The chalet also features an extensive wellness area including a swimming pool, hammam, sauna and treatment rooms, alongside a cinema, arcade room and multiple entertainment spaces. With Ultima Collection’s signature services including a private chef, house manager and concierge, Ultima Promenade Gstaad offers guests the rare opportunity to experience Gstaad as if it were their own home in the Alps.
Le Grand Jardin Cannes by Ultima Collection, France
Set on the private island of Sainte-Marguerite just minutes from Cannes, Le Grand Jardin Cannes by Ultima Collection is one of the most extraordinary villas on the French Riviera. The historic estate occupies a secluded walled domain surrounded by 14,000m² of botanical gardens, citrus groves and tranquil natural pools.
Accessible only by boat, the estate offers complete privacy despite its proximity to the vibrant energy of Cannes. Twelve bedrooms are spread across several beautifully restored buildings including the Governor’s House, three cottages, a guest house and a historic fortress tower, creating an intimate estate designed for large gatherings.
Guests spend their days wandering through the botanical gardens, relaxing beside the outdoor pool or enjoying wellness rituals in the hammam and treatment rooms. Culinary experiences are equally special, with ingredients harvested directly from the estate’s gardens and served beneath the Mediterranean sun.
Ultima Hotel Gstaad, Switzerland
Located just moments from the centre of the charming alpine village of Gstaad, Ultima Hotel Gstaad is an intimate hideaway spanning three interconnected timber chalets. Combining the warmth of a traditional Swiss mountain retreat with contemporary design, the property offers 11 expansive suites and six private residences, each crafted with rich materials, plush interiors and sweeping views of the surrounding Alps.
Days unfold at an unhurried pace, whether exploring Gstaad’s picturesque boutiques and galleries, venturing into the surrounding mountains for nature walks and outdoor adventures, or simply relaxing on the hotel’s sun-drenched terraces overlooking the alpine landscape. Inside, thoughtfully curated artwork, elegant living spaces and inviting fireplaces create an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and welcoming.
At the heart of the hotel lies its 800m² wellness sanctuary, where guests can unwind in the indoor pool, sauna, hammam and treatment rooms, or enjoy bespoke wellness programmes and personalised therapies.
Ultima Collection: Tailored-Made Excellence
At the heart of Ultima Collection lies an unwavering dedication to bespoke luxury and personalized service, encapsulated in the brand’s promise of 'Mastering the Art of You.' Every guest experience is crafted with extraordinary attention to detail, ensuring each moment feels both unique and deeply personal. Whether it's a nature-filled escape exploring the surrounding mountains and coastlines, a serene wellness retreat in partnership with luxury wellness brands, or an indulgent culinary journey, each fully staffed property is tailored to reflect the unique desires of its guests. From the moment of booking, the Ultima Collection team harnesses every resource to understand and anticipate the needs and preferences of each guest, creating a truly one-of-a-kind stay and ensuring an exceptional, intimate getaway.
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