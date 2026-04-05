Qatar's Beauty Market Blooms

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's beauty and personal care market is coming into its own - a fast-maturing, high-spending ecosystem shaped by affluent consumers, a young digitally savvy population, and a retail landscape increasingly calibrated to global luxury standards.

The numbers tell a compelling story. The market is projected to expand from $851.3mn in 2024 to $1.22bn by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, according to StrategyHelix Group, which provides data-driven market insight and analysis. Qatari consumers allocate about 12-15% of their disposable income to beauty and wellness products and services - well above the global average of 8-10% - underscoring the sector's remarkable consumer depth.

For global brands and investors eyeing the region, the opportunity is clear. Businesses that combine luxury positioning, innovation, and a culturally aligned product portfolio - including men's grooming and gender-neutral beauty - are best placed to capture long-term growth in this fast-evolving ecosystem, particularly as strong potential for market consolidation and franchise-based expansion continues to draw serious commercial interest.

The beauty and personal care market in Qatar - which also comprises hair salons, beauty clinics, spas, wellness centres, and personal care services - is projected to expand from $851.3mn in 2024 to $1.22bn by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, according to StrategyHelix Group, which provides data-driven market insight and analysis.

Qatari consumers allocate about 12-15% of their disposable income to beauty and wellness products and services, which is higher than the global average of 8-10%, said a study released by the organisers of Qatar Beauty and Wellcare Show.

The skincare segment alone is expected to grow by 8.5% annually, reflecting the rising demand for high-quality and innovative products, they had said.

The Doha Festival City 2025 Consumer Survey revealed that shoppers spend between QR500 and QR2,500 monthly on beauty.

While Qatar has a large affluent population, there is also a sizeable expatriate community with more price-sensitive consumers.

The country's demographic profile - characterised by a young, digitally connected population and a large expatriate community - forms a strong foundation for the trend-driven market, whose direct contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) is modest, but the sector's indirect economic impact is higher in terms of employment and retail linkage.

Data released by Rentech Digital, a comprehensive business tech platform, found there are 747 beauty salons in Qatar as of October 15, 2025, a 7.48% increase from 2023.

Of these locations, 650 beauty salons, which is 87.01% of total, are single-owner operations, while the remaining 97 (12.99%) are part of larger brands.

Geographically, Doha had 352 beauty salons, Al Rayyan 303 and Al Wakra 26.

Although purchasing power is high, limited population size constrains overall retail volume growth in the country, requiring brands to rely on tourism and premium positioning to maintain scale.

As Qatar continues to attract global tourists and expand its lifestyle economy, the demand will continue to rise for premium cosmetics, advanced skincare, and professional salon services.

Major luxury shopping destinations have created premium retail environments where international beauty brands can establish flagship stores and immersive consumer experiences.

Qatar's beauty and personal care sector has been witnessing fierce competition, featuring global giants such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf, L'Oreal, LVMH, and Coty Inc., alongside regional and local names including Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Arabian Oud, Al Jazeera Perfumes, and Ajmal International.

The landscape also includes brands like Chanel, Clarins, The Estée Lauder Companies, Kiko, Dabur, Haleon, Reckitt Benckiser, Colgate-Palmolive, and PUIG.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in shaping Qatar's personal care sector. From personalised product suggestions to predictive analytics, virtual try-ons, and intelligent customer service, AI is enhancing the consumer experience and operational efficiencies for brands.

Predictive analytics can better forecast demand trends for various products, allowing brands to optimise inventory.

Factoring in the fast growth in digital retail platforms, beauty salons are establishing strong digital presence across many platforms to penetrate the market through Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube channels.

Opportunities exist in premium salons, medical-aesthetic clinics, halal-certified products, and male grooming, which are high-margin sub-segments attracting global investments.

The Qatar cosmetic products market, which was $133mn in 2025, is expected to reach $205.2mn by 2034, showing a 4.79% CAGR during 2026-34, according to IMARC Group, which provides sector-specific research and consulting solutions.

Men's grooming, especially skincare and beard care products, is one of the fastest-growing segments, said an employee of a leading retail hypermarket.

Younger generations, particularly millennials, are increasingly showing affinity, which is reflected in the growing popularity of men's cosmetics brands in the region.

There has also been a noticeable shift towards natural, organic, and sustainable cosmetics in Qatar, with consumers becoming more health-conscious and opting for skincare and makeup products that are free from harmful chemicals and artificial ingredients.

The market's evolution suggests that the next few years will be crucial for identifying the right product offerings and marketing strategies to cater to the diverse needs of Qatari consumers, even as the personal care sector is subject to stringent regulations, especially regarding the ingredients used in cosmetics and hygiene products.

digitally savvy affluent consumers global luxury standards StrategyHelix Group