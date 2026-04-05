Islamic Action Front Party Holds Protest Stand In Condemnation Of Al-Aqsa Closure

Abu Radi: Al-Aqsa Is a Sacred Trust Upon the Nation's Shoulders - We Will Not Surrender a Grain of Its Soil

MP Madanat Calls on the World to Stand Against Israeli Violations in Jerusalem

Al-Raqab: Closure of Al-Aqsa Is a Mark of Shame Demanding a Firm Jordanian Stance

The Islamic Action Front Party held a central protest stand outside its headquarters in the Abdali district, in rejection of the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in condemnation of the prisoner execution bill, demanding effective official Jordanian and Arab action against what it described as criminal Zionist practices.

Al-Saqqa: Closure of Al-Aqsa Violates Jordanian Custodianship - "Prisoner Execution" Bill Is a War Crime

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front Party, Engineer Wael Al-Saqqa, affirmed that the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a serious violation of Jordanian custodianship over the holy sites, calling on the government to activate its role in practice rather than limiting itself to statements. He characterized the prisoner execution bill as a breach of international law that rises to the level of a war crime, demanding urgent international action to halt it.

Al-Saqqa stated that these developments come within a tense regional context, accusing the occupation of exploiting the situation to entrench escalatory measures against Palestinians and their holy sites, amid what he described as Arab silence, and calling for a comprehensive review of official positions.

He also called on Arab parliaments to adopt firm stances, stressing the importance of popular pressure in stopping these policies and emphasizing that supporting Al-Aqsa and the prisoners is a collective responsibility. He praised Palestinian steadfastness and commended the role of the media in keeping the cause alive. On the domestic front, he criticized the prevention of party activities, describing it as a violation of the law, and called for respect for public freedoms. He reaffirmed the party's commitment to championing national causes, strengthening the home front, and preserving Jordan's stability and unity.

Al-Raqab: Closure of Al-Aqsa Is a Mark of Shame Demanding a Firm Jordanian Stance

MP Dr. Ahmad Al-Raqab strongly condemned the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing it as "a mark of shame" and a crime incompatible with international law and human rights conventions, warning of its repercussions on regional stability. He affirmed that what prisoners are being subjected to constitutes a grave violation requiring urgent action.

Al-Raqab called on the government to adopt firm positions in line with the Hashemite custodianship over the holy sites and to review agreements with the occupation. He also demanded the release of activists detained during protest movements, and called for opening the door to broad popular mobilization in support of Jerusalem and the prisoners.

MP Madanat Calls on the World to Stand Against Israeli Violations in Jerusalem

Member of the Islamic Action parliamentary bloc and Christian-seat MP Jihad Madanat stated that the violations being committed against worshippers in occupied Jerusalem are unacceptable, affirming his categorical rejection of legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset targeting holy sites and Palestinian rights.

Madanat noted that the violations are not confined to Jerusalem but extend to Gaza as well, describing Israeli measures as an assault on human values and the West's proclaimed democratic principles. He called on the free world and the Arab and Islamic world to unite against these violations, stressing that worship of the one God requires respect for the rights of all.

Abu Radi: Al-Aqsa Is a Sacred Trust Upon the Nation's Shoulders - We Will Not Surrender a Grain of Its Soil

The head of the Women's Sector of the Islamic Action Front Party, Ruwaida Abu Radi, affirmed that the protest stand was held to renew the commitment that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a religious and historical trust upon the shoulders of the nation, and that preserving it is an obligation that admits no compromise. She noted that the nation, which has safeguarded the mosque across the ages - from the era of Umar ibn al-Khattab to Saladin - is capable of continuing to defend it.

She stressed that any measures targeting Al-Aqsa, including its closure, represent an assault on the Islamic nation and a violation of Jordanian sovereignty. She reaffirmed support for the Hashemite custodianship as a historical responsibility for the protection of the holy sites, declaring that Al-Aqsa will remain a steadfast cause and a trust that cannot be relinquished under any circumstances.

Participants chanted demanding the reopening of Al-Aqsa Mosque and an end to its closure, which has now exceeded one month. They expressed their rejection of the prisoner execution bill, affirmed their solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, and called for serious Arab and Islamic action to protect them and uphold their rights.