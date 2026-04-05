"Vs Sports Puts Jordan Team In Spotlight Ahead Of World Cup Debut

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Jordan's national football team is drawing increasing international attention ahead of its first World Cup appearance, with performance analysis platform "Vs Sports" highlighting the squad's rise and competitive potential in a dedicated feature on its "Road to World Cup 2026" series.The report frames Jordan's qualification as the result of steady development in recent years, pointing to a team entering the tournament not just to participate, but to compete and leave a visible mark on its debut.It identifies Mousa Al-Taamari, currently playing for French side Stade Rennais, as the team's key figure, describing him as a central attacking force and a symbol of the evolution of Jordanian football, driven by pace, creativity, and offensive impact.Head coach Jamal Sellami is credited with reshaping the team's tactical identity since taking charge in 2024, following his runner-up finish in the AFC Asian Cup. The report notes that his approach blends defensive discipline with speed in transition, a combination that has underpinned recent results.Among other contributors, forward Ali Olwan is highlighted for his consistent attacking influence, earning the description of a "quiet hero" for his role in decisive moments during recent competitions.The report notes that Jordan currently ranks 64th in the FIFA standings, while the nickname "Al-Nashama," translated as "the brave," reflects the team's competitive mindset and resilience.Looking ahead, the analysis suggests that Jordan will aim to challenge stronger opponents, including Argentina, while focusing on delivering a disciplined and competitive performance in its first appearance on football's biggest stage.The feature underscores how Jordan's recent results have begun to shift external perceptions, positioning the team as a side to watch as it prepares for its World Cup debut.