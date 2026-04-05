Ministry Of Endowments Inaugurates 14 New Quran Study Circles

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, launched 14 new study circles for teaching Quran recitation at several Quran learning centers across the country, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the teaching of the Holy Quran and spread a culture of care for it.

In a statement, the ministry said the effort was part of its strategic plans to expand Quranic programs and provide opportunities for all segments of society to join recitation and tajweed classes based on a sound scientific methodology, under the supervision of qualified instructors.

It noted that the new circles were distributed across many Quran centers located in mosques in various areas, including Ibn Atiyah Center in Abal Heeran, Al Sibtain Center and Usaid bin Hudair Center in Rawdat Al Hamama, Abu Jaafar Center in Al Thumama, Imam Khallad Center in South Al Duhail, Saad bin Zaid Center, Ubadah bin Al-Samit Center, and Mohammed Nasser Al Jafali Al Nuaimi Center in Leabaib, Sufyan Al Thawri Center in Al Ghanim Al Jadeed, Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Center in Al Wajba, Suhaib Al Rumi Center and Abdullah bin Khabbab Center in Al Wakra, Amr bin Al Aas Center in Al Themaid, and Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah Center in Rawdat Al Jahhanniya.

The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance stated that the circles are held four days a week, from Sunday to Wednesday, between Maghrib and Isha prayers, providing flexibility for enrollment and encouraging consistent participation.

The department said that registration was available directly at the centers during session times, inviting interested individuals to enroll or contact 16577 for more information.

The ministry affirmed that this initiative was part of a comprehensive vision aimed at strengthening the role of the Holy Quran in individuals' and society's lives, promoting Islamic values, and building a generation proficient in reciting the Quran. It also noted that efforts will continue to expand the number of circles and Quran centers across the country to meet the growing demand for learning the Quran.

Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Qatar Quran Quran study circles