3 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that the three Palestinians were martyred when Israeli forces targeted a gathering of civilians near Al-Shawa Square, east of the city.
Since the ceasefire last October, the death toll has risen to 720, with injuries exceeding 1,968, while 756 bodies have been recovered.
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