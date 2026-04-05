3 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were martyred and others wounded Sunday morning in a new Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that the three Palestinians were martyred when Israeli forces targeted a gathering of civilians near Al-Shawa Square, east of the city.

Since the ceasefire last October, the death toll has risen to 720, with injuries exceeding 1,968, while 756 bodies have been recovered.