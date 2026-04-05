Minister Of Municipality Visits Mazzraty To Review Poultry And Dairy Projects Strengthening Qatar's Food Security Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Municipality His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah visited Mazzraty's broiler chicken production facility in Al-Riffa. The tour forms part of ongoing initiatives to strengthen Qatar's food security ecosystem and champion local agricultural production, assessing the company's operational preparedness and contribution to national self-sufficiency goals.

His Excellency was accompanied by Mazzraty's executive leadership team, comprising Chairman Mr. Hamad Al Mana; Vice Chairman Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mana; Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abdulrahman Al Mana; and Chief Business Development Mr. Saad Al Mana.

Commenting on the significance of the ministerial visit, Mr. Hamad Al Mana said:“Guided by the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, The Amir of the State of Qatar, and the national imperative to achieve self-sufficiency, we have rapidly scaled our investments across agriculture, livestock, and poultry since establishing Mazzraty in 2017. In a remarkably short period, we have driven substantial progress in the broiler chicken sector, reliably delivering premium products which meet the highest international standards. Today, Mazzraty is a market leader, actively enhancing Qatar's food security and helping to achieve greater self-sufficiency.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mana noted that Mazzraty's broiler chicken project operates as a fully integrated ecosystem utilising advanced farming technologies. Producing approximately 45 tonnes of fresh chicken daily for direct market distribution, the comprehensive site includes a hatchery, modern poultry houses, a state-of-the-art automated processing facility, and a dedicated quality control laboratory.

The company's wider operations feature a high-capacity feed production plant formulating diverse animal nutrition products, including poultry, livestock, and equine feed. The facility also houses a specialised fish feed line and an organic fertiliser unit, supplying both internal operations and the wider market.

As part of the itinerary, His Excellency toured the egg collection unit and free-range poultry farm, part of a strategic joint initiative between Mazzraty and the Ministry of Municipality.

Designed to empower traditional farms, the programme collects and markets locally produced eggs, simultaneously reducing food waste and generating new income streams for small-scale farms. The initiative also involves advancing local poultry-rearing practices by providing vital technical supervision and mitigating biosecurity risks across the State through robust vaccination and sanitisation protocols.

The Minister subsequently visited the Mazzraty Dairy Project in Rawdat Rashid, where he reviewed the production processes and toured the facility. During a detailed presentation, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mana highlighted the project's fully circular operational model, spanning fodder cultivation, livestock rearing, and final dairy processing. The cutting-edge on-site factory boasts a daily capacity exceeding 120 tonnes, applying advanced technologies to produce a premium range of fresh cow's milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, ghee, labneh, laban, and juices to the highest quality standards.

The facility features modernised cattle barns equipped with advanced climate-control systems and a fully automated milking parlour. Following the importation of a high-yield dairy herd to enhance capacity, the company is now positioned to supply up to 40% of Qatar's dairy market demand. To guarantee supply chain resilience, Mazzraty also maintains extensive storage facilities, ensuring a permanent strategic reserve of raw ingredients and packaging materials.

Concluding the tour, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mana emphasised Mazzraty's firm commitment to sustainability, showcasing the site's solar-powered lighting infrastructure and advanced water recycling systems used for agricultural irrigation.

Demonstrating this commitment to sustainable, domestic sourcing, Mazzraty also operates one of Qatar's largest agricultural farms, producing over 70,000 tonnes of green fodder annually, including alfalfa, clover, and sorghum, providing a highly secure, domestic foundation for local livestock production.

