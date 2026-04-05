LIVE UPDATES: Iran Continues To Target Civilian Infrastructure Across Gulf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait government officials confirmed that two power and water desalination plants were targeted, and another oil complex in south was also hit.

Abu Dhabi also confirmed that they were responding to several fires at the Borouge petrochemical plant due to falling debris from an interception.

Meanwhile Bahrain's Bapco Energies said an oil tank at one of its storage facilities caught fire following an Iranian attack, and that the blaze has now been extinguished.

Stay tuned for more updates:

10am Doha Time

Bahrain's BAPCO Energies announces facility targeted in Iranian attack

The Bahrain Petroleum Company, BAPCO Energies, announced that a tank caught fire at one of its storage facilities on Sunday following an Iranian drone attack. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, BAPCO said the fire has been fully extinguished and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed.

Emergency response teams acted immediately, working closely with Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and secure the site, it added.

Earlier, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced that a fire at a facility, resulting from an Iranian attack, had been brought under control.

9:45am Doha Time

Saudi Defense Ministry intercepts cruise missile

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the interception and destruction of a cruise missile in recent hours.

This came in a statement by spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Major General Staff Turki Al Maliki.

Two days ago, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of six drones.

9am Doha Time

UAE air defenses intercept missiles and drones from Iran

The UAE Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that its air defense systems intercepted missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.

The ministry confirmed on X that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

8am Doha Time

Hostile drones target power generation, water distillation plants in Kuwait

Kuwait: Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said today that two power generation and water distillation plants were targeted by hostile Iranian drones, causing significant material damage and taking two electricity generation units out of service. There were no casualties reported.

In a press statement, ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said that technical and emergency teams have begun their work in accordance with approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which represent a top priority.

She affirmed that all technical teams were working around the clock to ensure uninterrupted services.