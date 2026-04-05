Palestinian Wounded By Gunfire, 3 Others Arrested During Israeli Forces' Incursions In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: A Palestinian youth was wounded by live gunfire, three others were arrested, and an ambulance crew was assaulted in a series of violations carried out today by Israeli occupation forces across various areas of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the young man was shot by Israeli forces stationed near the separation and expansion wall west of the town of Beit Ula, northwest of Hebron. He was transferred to the hospital, where his condition was described as moderate. Meanwhile, the forces continued pursuing civilians and firing live ammunition near the wall.

In Jerusalem, Israeli forces arrested three individuals, including two brothers from the town of Anata. The identity of the third detainee, who was arrested in Al-Eizariya during raids on the two towns, remains unknown.

The Israeli occupation forces also assaulted an ambulance crew from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, during a raid that involved live fire and tear gas, though no arrests were reported there.

In Ramallah, Israeli forces raided several towns and villages, including Sinjil, Abu Falah, and Abwein to the north and east of the city. Military vehicles patrolled the streets, and a checkpoint was set up at the western entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, blocking vehicle movement in both directions. Notably, the eastern entrance has been closed for more than two years.

These daily violations, arrests, and field operations come as part of an ongoing escalation policy by Israeli forces across the occupied Palestinian territories, including raids on homes, arrests of residents, and the legitimization of violations committed by settlers against Palestinians, including the seizure of their property and land without legal justification.



