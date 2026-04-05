US Arrested Qassem Soleimani's Relatives After Residency Revoked
Hamida Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were arrested on Friday, according to Al Jazeera, which cited a State Department statement.
They are currently being held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as authorities seek their deportation.
The State Department described Soleimani Afshar as“an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime,” noting that such positions would not be tolerated under President Donald Trump.
However, Zeinab Soleimani denied the claims, saying the detained women have no connection to the Soleimani family.
The detentions come amid heightened tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. It is the second reported case this month in which the US has revoked residency over alleged family links to Iranian officials, the report added.
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