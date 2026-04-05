India Imports Iranian Oil For First Time Since 2019

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): India has purchased oil from Iran for the first time in seven years amid disruptions in Middle East energy supplies, media reports said.

According to Reuters, India had not imported Iranian oil since May 2019 due to pressure from the United States.

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global energy supplies.

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said its refineries had secured crude oil supplies, including from Iran, and confirmed there were no payment issues related to the imports.

Reports indicate that the US temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil and petroleum products last month to help stabilize global supply shortages.

Indian officials added that the country has secured sufficient crude oil for the coming months. India imports oil from more than 40 countries and companies are free to source supplies based on commercial considerations.

In addition, India purchased around 44,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran. The shipment arrived at the port of Mangalore aboard a sanctioned vessel and is currently being unloaded.

hz/sa