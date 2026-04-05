Why Poor People Stay Poor: The Brutal Habits Keeping You Broke

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I love the Joe Rogan podcast because Rogan cuts through all of the noise with his straight talk and common sense logic. You can learn a lot just from listening to his podcast.

Some of the things I've learned from the Rogan podcast align with much of my Rich Habits research.

Here's some of the topics he's covered that align with my research:

The wealthy play the long game. My research shows 76% of millionaires dedicate at least 30 minutes daily to planning their goals, while only 7% of the poor do the same. Poor people chase instant dopamine hits-scrolling X for hours, binge-watching shows, or buying stuff they don't need.

Sound familiar?

Every time you choose Netflix over learning a new skill or impulse-buy that shiny gadget, you're trading your future for a fleeting high.

Joe Rogan talks about this all the time: discipline is freedom. Millionaires aren't smarter; they're just willing to delay gratification. Try this: swap one hour of social media for reading a book on investing. It's not sexy, but it's a start.

Harsh? Maybe. But your social circle shapes your wallet. My studies found 86% of wealthy people surround themselves with success-oriented peers-mentors, entrepreneurs, or go-getters. Meanwhile, 96% of poor people stick with friends who reinforce bad habits: complaining, overspending, or dreaming without doing.

If your buddies are always broke, always negative, or always“waiting for the right moment,” they're dragging you down. Jordan Peterson hammered this point on his Joe Rogan interview: you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Audit your crew. Are they pushing you to level up, or are they anchors?

The rigged system sold you a lie: get a degree, get a job, get rich. Wrong. My research shows 88% of millionaires commit to daily self-education-reading, podcasts, or courses-while only 26% of the poor did this. The wealthy don't rely on a diploma; they're obsessed with learning skills that pay. Rogan's always riffing on learning new things and expanding your knowledge. He's constantly diving into new ideas, from psychedelics to fitness. If you're not learning something new every day, you're falling behind. Pick up a book like Rich Habits or The Millionaire Next Door or listen to a finance podcast. Knowledge compounds faster than interest.

Here's a stat that'll wake you up: 65% of millionaires in my study took calculated risks-like starting a side hustle or investing early-while only 11% of the poor did. Poor people play it safe, clinging to dead-end jobs or avoiding the stock market because“it's too risky.” Newsflash: staying comfortable is the biggest risk.

Rogan's talked about this with guys like Elon Musk-wealth comes from stepping into the unknown. You don't need to bet your life savings, but start small: invest $100 in a low-cost index fund or pitch a freelance gig. Risk builds resilience, and resilience builds wealth.

Mornings set the tone for your life. My data shows 70% of millionaires wake up at least three hours before work to exercise, plan, or learn, while only 3% of the poor do. If you're hitting snooze until the last second, scrolling X over coffee, or rushing out the door, you're starting your day in chaos.

Rogan's a beast about this-he's up early, hitting the sauna or working out, setting his mind right. Try waking up 30 minutes earlier for a week. Use that time to journal your goals or hit the gym. Small changes compound into big wins.

Here's the kicker: wealth isn't about luck or privilege-it's about habits. My research shows the rich and poor aren't that different in intelligence or opportunity. The difference is what they do daily. The poor waste time, avoid risk, and surround themselves with negativity.

The rich? They grind, learn, and choose their circle wisely. It's not fair, and it's not easy to hear. But if you're stuck, it's not the economy or your boss-it's you.

Don't like that? Good. Let it piss you off enough to change. Start with one habit: cut an hour of screen time, read 10 pages of a financial book, or ditch that one friend who's always whining or creating havoc in your life.

Wealth isn't a mystery; it's a choice.

Stop choosing poverty or mediocrity?

Tom Corley

Tom Corley is an accountant, financial planner, public speaker, and author of the books“Effort-Less Wealth: Smart Money Habits At Every Stage of Your Life” and“RichKids: How to Raise Our Children to Be Happy and Successful in Life“. Corley's work has appeared on CNN, USA Today, The Huffington Post, SUCCESS Magazine, and many other media outlets and podcasts in the U.S. and 27 other countries. Tom is a frequent contributor to Business Insider and CNBC.