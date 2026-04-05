Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Rashmika Mandanna On Birthday With 'I Love You Jayamma' & 'Ranabaali' Twist

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday penned a special birthday wish for his wife and actress Rashmika Mandanna, with an“I love you” public.

The doting husband marked his wife Rashmika's first birthday post marriage to him with a creative video montage inspired by their upcoming film Ranabaali.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Vijay wrote,“I love you Jayamma:)” referring to Rashmika's character in the Ranabaali.

The video montage offers a glimpse into Rashmika's difficult yet smooth transformation from her real self into 'Jayamma'.

The video begins with Rashmika being greeted by the movie's team followed by her meeting with them over the character look.

One frame of the video shows her studying the look while another shows getting into costume.

The actress is seen donning her traditional attire, jewellery, and a big bindi that establishes her as Jayamma.

Throughout the video, Rashmika's soid transformation into her character from the olden era is beautifully put together.

It is followed by title cards that read,“Celebrating the strength of Ranabaali” and“Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna.”

The final video clip from the montage also shows a visual of Vijay and Rashmika lying together and setting the screens on fire.

Talking about Ranabaali, the movie features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie will be the couple's first movie to release pist their marriage in February this year.

Reportedly, Rashmika will be seen essaying the role of a strong, rooted character of Jayamma.

Vijay will be seen in a rugged, intense role in the movie.

Talking about the lovebirds, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in February this year at a lavish set-up in Udaipur.

–IANS

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