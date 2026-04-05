Entered Parliament Not To Create Ruckus Interventions Documented: Raghav Chadha On Punjab Row (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has strongly refuted allegations made by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who accused him of failing to raise issues concerning Punjab in Parliament.

In a detailed public statement released on Sunday, Chadha termed the accusations“completely false” and politically motivated, asserting that his parliamentary record clearly contradicts such claims.

“I outrightly dismiss the baseless and maliciously motivated allegations being levelled... that I failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament,” Chadha said, emphasising that his interventions are documented and accessible in official records. He added,“This is not a matter of opinion, propaganda, or political convenience. It is a matter of official record, available for every citizen to verify.”

Addressing one of the key accusations -- that he failed to raise the issue of pending funds for Punjab -- Chadha stated,“I categorically raised this demand on 31st July 2024,” pointing to recorded proceedings available via Sansad TV. He specifically mentioned raising concerns about pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues and what he described as“financial injustice” toward the state.

Chadha further highlighted a wide range of issues he claims to have consistently raised in Parliament. These include groundwater depletion, farmers' distress, Minimum Support Price (MSP) concerns, rising agricultural costs, and the need for crop diversification. He also cited discussions on federalism, industrial revival, employment generation, infrastructure gaps, and border security challenges in Punjab.

In addition, Chadha pointed to his advocacy on sensitive and culturally significant matters, including the expansion of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and improved pilgrimage access to Nankana Sahib. He stressed that these were“serious, documented interventions” rather than symbolic gestures.

“My role as a Member of Parliament has never been to indulge in noise, theatrics, or performative outrage,” he stated.“I entered Parliament to create impact, not to create ruckus.”

Concluding his remarks, Chadha criticised what he described as a“coordinated misinformation campaign” against him, asserting,“No smear campaign can silence my voice or weaken my resolve. Truth will prevail. Facts will prevail. And every lie will stand exposed.”

The statement comes amid ongoing political tensions within AAP, with Chadha positioning his record as evidence of his continued commitment to Punjab and its people.