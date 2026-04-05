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U.S.-Israeli Attacks Kill Three in Iran's Ardabil
(MENAFN) Three civilians were killed and three others wounded Saturday in US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's northwestern Ardabil province, a region predominantly home to Iranians of Azerbaijani origin, an Iranian news agency reported.
Ardabil Deputy Governor Ebrahim Emami confirmed the casualties resulted from attacks on the districts of Germi and Jafarabad, marking another deadly chapter in a conflict that has steadily expanded beyond Iran's military infrastructure into its regional heartland.
MQ-9 Drone Downed Over Isfahan
Simultaneously, Iranian forces shot down a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle over the city of Isfahan, itself a recurring target in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) central provincial headquarters confirmed the intercept in a statement published by the news agency.
"An MQ-9 drone detected in the skies over Isfahan has been destroyed," it said.
The downing marks yet another addition to a rapidly growing tally. According to the IRGC, more than 160 drones have been intercepted and destroyed by Revolutionary Guard forces since hostilities erupted on Feb. 28 — a figure that points to the sustained intensity of aerial operations over Iranian territory and Tehran's increasingly systematic drone-defense posture.
Ardabil Deputy Governor Ebrahim Emami confirmed the casualties resulted from attacks on the districts of Germi and Jafarabad, marking another deadly chapter in a conflict that has steadily expanded beyond Iran's military infrastructure into its regional heartland.
MQ-9 Drone Downed Over Isfahan
Simultaneously, Iranian forces shot down a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle over the city of Isfahan, itself a recurring target in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) central provincial headquarters confirmed the intercept in a statement published by the news agency.
"An MQ-9 drone detected in the skies over Isfahan has been destroyed," it said.
The downing marks yet another addition to a rapidly growing tally. According to the IRGC, more than 160 drones have been intercepted and destroyed by Revolutionary Guard forces since hostilities erupted on Feb. 28 — a figure that points to the sustained intensity of aerial operations over Iranian territory and Tehran's increasingly systematic drone-defense posture.
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