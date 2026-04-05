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Civilian Death Toll Rises as Conflict Escalates in Lebanon
(MENAFN) More than 1,400 individuals have lost their lives in Lebanon since Israeli assaults commenced on March 2, the nation’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday, highlighting the severe impact of the conflict on civilians.
In its announcement, the ministry indicated that the death toll has climbed to 1,422, while 4,294 others have sustained injuries during the same timeframe.
The statement also noted that within the past 24 hours alone, 54 people were killed and 156 were wounded.
Since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese faction Hezbollah on March 2, Israel has executed airstrikes and a ground campaign in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that was implemented in November 2024.
Hezbollah, for its part, has launched successive rocket attacks into Israel since early March, asserting that these actions are in retaliation to ongoing Israeli bombardments in Lebanon, as well as the assassination of Iran’s former Supreme Leader "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei" in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
In its announcement, the ministry indicated that the death toll has climbed to 1,422, while 4,294 others have sustained injuries during the same timeframe.
The statement also noted that within the past 24 hours alone, 54 people were killed and 156 were wounded.
Since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese faction Hezbollah on March 2, Israel has executed airstrikes and a ground campaign in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that was implemented in November 2024.
Hezbollah, for its part, has launched successive rocket attacks into Israel since early March, asserting that these actions are in retaliation to ongoing Israeli bombardments in Lebanon, as well as the assassination of Iran’s former Supreme Leader "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei" in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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