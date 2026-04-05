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Iran Denies US Media Claims About Talks Breakdown
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday dismissed reports from US media suggesting that negotiations facilitated by Pakistan to resolve an escalating Middle East conflict had collapsed.
"Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media,” Araghchi stated on the social media platform X.
His remarks came a day after the US daily The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is "unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers US demands unacceptable."
Araghchi, however, conveyed gratitude toward Islamabad.
“We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," the Iranian foreign minister said.
Concluding his message, Araghchi wrote “Long live Pakistan” in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.
The Pakistani government promptly responded, expressing appreciation for the clarification.
"Truly appreciate your clarification, my dear brother Aragchi," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator between the US and Iran, leveraging its strong relations with both nations as well as its strategic and defense alliances with China and Saudi Arabia.
"Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media,” Araghchi stated on the social media platform X.
His remarks came a day after the US daily The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is "unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers US demands unacceptable."
Araghchi, however, conveyed gratitude toward Islamabad.
“We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," the Iranian foreign minister said.
Concluding his message, Araghchi wrote “Long live Pakistan” in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.
The Pakistani government promptly responded, expressing appreciation for the clarification.
"Truly appreciate your clarification, my dear brother Aragchi," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator between the US and Iran, leveraging its strong relations with both nations as well as its strategic and defense alliances with China and Saudi Arabia.
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