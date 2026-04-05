Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Sridevi & 4 Month-Old Janhvi Kapoor, Recalls 'Happy Memories'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai April 6 (IANS) Film producer Boney Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Sunday evening as he shared a throwback picture that featured his late superstar wife Sridevi and their daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, who seems to be four months old.

The picture appears to be from a family vacation dating back to the year 1997.

Sridevi, in the picture, is seen dressed in a bright red outfit with a black jacket. She is seen holding little Janhvi in her arms tightly.

Boney Kapoor is seen standing besides them.

The picture seems to have been clicked candidly.

Sharing the picture on a social media account Boney Kapoor wrote,“Happy memories In Rino city in the state of Neveda USA 1997 July.”

Talking about Jahnvi Kapoor, the actress was born on the 6th of March 1997 to her star parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Talking about the couple, they tied the knot in 1996. It had been long reported that Sridevi was already pregnant with Jahnvi at the time of their wedding.

For the uninitiated, Boney Kapoor was previously married to Mona Kapoor with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

After many years of marriage with Mona, Boney Kapoor went on to tie the knot with Sridevi.

Talking about Sridevi, the legendary actress was a superstar back in the 1980 and 90's era of Bollywood.

The actress went on to deliver back to back superhit movies like Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Mr India, Lamhe and many more.

Sridevi took a sabbatical from movies to focus on her family life. After Janhvi, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor also welcomed their second daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi made her come back to Bollywood with her 2012 superhit movie English Vinglish.

In a tragic turn off events, Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after reportedly slipping in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

–IANS

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