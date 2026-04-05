Aspetar Provides Scientific Guidance To Help Teams Navigate Environmental Challenges At FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Research led by Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar, in collaboration with world-leading experts has published two extensive scientific review articles offering a practical framework for national teams preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the tournament is set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Published in Sports Medicine with the contribution of international collaborators, the articles examine the major environmental stressors expected to affect players and support staff throughout the tournament, including heat, altitude, air pollution, allergens and long-haul travel to the World Cup and frequent travel between host cities. The findings highlight how the extraordinary geographic breadth of the competition will expose players to markedly different climate and environmental conditions across venues, making this edition of the World Cup one of the most complex in history from a health and performance perspective. The guidelines also provide practical advice for teams preparing for this major event.

Executive Director of Research and Scientific Support Prof. Marco Cardinale said:“These two papers led by Dr Christopher Esh are a collaboration with colleagues from different international institutions and reflect Aspetar's long-standing experience in major international tournaments and underlines the hospital's leadership in translating scientific research into practical knowledge.

We place player health at the core of our mission, and we are committed to providing evidence-based guidance that helps teams respond more effectively to heat, altitude, air quality and travel-related challenges. These extensive reviews contribute to informing the global sporting community about the risks expected at FIFA World Cup 2026 and how to prepare for them in a scientifically sound and professional manner.

The researchers reported that most host cities are expected to face high temperatures during June and July 2026, with 14 of the 16 venues forecast to record wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) values of 28°C or above, and six cities potentially reach between 30°C and 35°C based on historical weather data. These conditions can have a negative influence on players' health and performance.

In response, FIFA has announced that all matches at the 2026 World Cup will include three-minute cooling breaks, regardless of weather conditions, as a precautionary measure to reduce heat-related risks.

The review articles also highlight the challenge of altitude, particularly in the Mexican host cities, where nine matches will be played at varying elevations, including Guadalajara at 1,566 metres above sea level and Mexico City at 2,240 metres. The findings from the scientific literature indicate that altitude may reduce performance in non-acclimatised players, slow recovery after high-intensity efforts, and lead to lower total running distance and reduced high-speed running, potentially requiring tactical and physical adjustments from teams.

Finally, the extensive reviews further explore the impact of air pollution and seasonal allergens, especially given the tournament's large geographic footprint and the diversity of environmental conditions across host cities. Large cities like Los Angeles and some Mexican venues always present the likelihood of elevated ozone levels, and fine particulate matter which with pollen exposure may affect players with respiratory conditions or allergies.