Air Quality In Mall Parking Areas Meets Safety Standards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) confirmed Friday the air quality safety in shopping mall parking lots. It noted that the results of air quality monitoring operations in these parking areas (both enclosed and semi-enclosed) showed that all readings were within permissible limits, with no violations of Gulf or international environmental standards.

The ministry explained in a post on its X platform that these efforts are part of its commitment to ensuring a safe indoor environment and protecting public health.

This is achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive monitoring programme to assess pollutant levels and compliance with national and international standards.

The programme, implemented in partnership with 27 entities, targeted air quality in enclosed and semi-enclosed environments, including underground parking lots, by measuring a range of key indicators, including carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), in addition to monitoring temperature and humidity.

The ministry highlighted that the scope of work included comprehensive monitoring of the most significant air pollutants affecting public health, with complete coverage of air quality indicators and environmental conditions.

This contributed to achieving a high level of accuracy in measurement and analysis.

Regarding the project's completion, the ministry reported that the installation and commissioning of monitoring systems at all targeted sites were completed.

Monitoring operations were conducted according to the highest approved standards, with data analysis and the issuance of reliable results within the specified timeframe.

The ministry emphasised the project's high performance efficiency, having been completed in 42 days instead of the planned 60 days-an acceleration of approximately 30 percent-thanks to continuous work throughout the week and holidays, and efficient time and resource management.

The overall results confirmed the efficiency of ventilation systems at all sites and the provision of a safe environment within parking areas without the need to activate emergency systems.

This reflects the effectiveness of the environmental infrastructure and the commitment of the relevant authorities to the approved standards.