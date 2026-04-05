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Saudi Arabia Becomes First Arab Country to Join Artemis II Mission
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia successfully launched its "Shams" satellite Saturday aboard the Space Launch System as part of the Artemis II mission, marking a landmark moment for the Arab world, a news agency reported.
The achievement positions the Kingdom as the first Arab nation ever to participate in a mission under NASA's Artemis program, the news agency confirmed.
Artemis II represents the second phase of the broader Artemis initiative, spearheaded by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and brings together international partners in a shared drive to accelerate space science and foster global innovation in exploration.
The "Shams" satellite will operate in a highly elliptical orbit stretching between approximately 500 and 70,000 kilometers above Earth, a range that enables expansive coverage for tracking solar and radiation activity while supporting cutting-edge space weather research, the SPA said.
The mission reflects Saudi Arabia's broader ambitions to develop its domestic space sector through technological innovation, the cultivation of homegrown scientific talent, and the deepening of strategic global partnerships, the news agency added.
The achievement positions the Kingdom as the first Arab nation ever to participate in a mission under NASA's Artemis program, the news agency confirmed.
Artemis II represents the second phase of the broader Artemis initiative, spearheaded by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and brings together international partners in a shared drive to accelerate space science and foster global innovation in exploration.
The "Shams" satellite will operate in a highly elliptical orbit stretching between approximately 500 and 70,000 kilometers above Earth, a range that enables expansive coverage for tracking solar and radiation activity while supporting cutting-edge space weather research, the SPA said.
The mission reflects Saudi Arabia's broader ambitions to develop its domestic space sector through technological innovation, the cultivation of homegrown scientific talent, and the deepening of strategic global partnerships, the news agency added.
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