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Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine’s Nikopol Leaves Five Dead
(MENAFN) A Russian drone assault on the frontline Ukrainian city of Nikopol left five people dead and 25 others wounded on Saturday, regional authorities confirmed in an update that underscored the ongoing brutality of the conflict.
Multiple Russian FPV drones slammed into a busy market in the city, situated in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, igniting a fire and causing significant structural damage to market pavilions and an adjacent shop, the regional military administration reported.
Eight of the wounded required immediate hospitalization, presenting with shrapnel injuries, blast trauma, and severe burns sustained in the strike. Among the critically injured is a 14-year-old girl, who remains in severe condition as medical teams work to stabilize her.
Multiple Russian FPV drones slammed into a busy market in the city, situated in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, igniting a fire and causing significant structural damage to market pavilions and an adjacent shop, the regional military administration reported.
Eight of the wounded required immediate hospitalization, presenting with shrapnel injuries, blast trauma, and severe burns sustained in the strike. Among the critically injured is a 14-year-old girl, who remains in severe condition as medical teams work to stabilize her.
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