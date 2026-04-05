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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Accusations of Overnight Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine on Saturday traded accusations of overnight drone offensives, as mounting casualty reports confirmed at least 16 deaths and 63 injuries across both sides within a 24-hour span.
Ukraine's General Staff announced via Telegram that Moscow unleashed 286 drones across Ukrainian territory overnight, of which 260 were successfully intercepted and shot down.
In the northeastern Sumy region, 13 civilians sustained injuries following an overnight strike, according to Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the city's Military Administration, who posted the update on Telegram.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported via Telegram that Russian forces struck two districts of the region more than 20 times using a combination of drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, wounding three people. Hours later, he issued a further update confirming that five people had been killed and 22 others injured in a Saturday morning attack on Nikopol.
In the Kharkiv region, military administration chief Oleh Syniehubov disclosed that four residents were killed and 11 more wounded in shelling recorded over the previous 24 hours. Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin separately confirmed via Telegram that six people had died and 10 others were injured across the region within the same timeframe.
On the Russian side, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its forces intercepted 85 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over a broad swath of Russian territory — spanning the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, and Tula regions — as well as over Crimea, the peninsula Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
Rostov region Governor Yuri Slusar confirmed via Telegram that one person was killed and four others injured in the city of Taganrog during a nighttime drone strike. A commercial cargo vessel was also struck in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, triggering a fire that authorities later brought under control.
"The dry cargo ship, flying the flag of a foreign state, was located a few kilometers from the coastline," Slusar said.
Ukraine's General Staff announced via Telegram that Moscow unleashed 286 drones across Ukrainian territory overnight, of which 260 were successfully intercepted and shot down.
In the northeastern Sumy region, 13 civilians sustained injuries following an overnight strike, according to Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the city's Military Administration, who posted the update on Telegram.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported via Telegram that Russian forces struck two districts of the region more than 20 times using a combination of drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, wounding three people. Hours later, he issued a further update confirming that five people had been killed and 22 others injured in a Saturday morning attack on Nikopol.
In the Kharkiv region, military administration chief Oleh Syniehubov disclosed that four residents were killed and 11 more wounded in shelling recorded over the previous 24 hours. Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin separately confirmed via Telegram that six people had died and 10 others were injured across the region within the same timeframe.
On the Russian side, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its forces intercepted 85 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over a broad swath of Russian territory — spanning the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, and Tula regions — as well as over Crimea, the peninsula Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
Rostov region Governor Yuri Slusar confirmed via Telegram that one person was killed and four others injured in the city of Taganrog during a nighttime drone strike. A commercial cargo vessel was also struck in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, triggering a fire that authorities later brought under control.
"The dry cargo ship, flying the flag of a foreign state, was located a few kilometers from the coastline," Slusar said.
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