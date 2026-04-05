Dust And Cooler Temperatures Weigh On Conditions, Visibility Warnings Issued

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- A sharp drop in temperatures combined with dusty conditions is shaping the weather pattern on Sunday, with authorities warning of reduced visibility and unstable conditions across several regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures are forecast to fall below seasonal averages by around 6–7 C, bringing relatively cold conditions to most parts of the Kingdom, while warmer weather persists in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low clouds are expected to form, alongside light, scattered showers in northern and central areas and limited parts of the northeastern Badia. Winds will be northwesterly, blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at intervals.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia and plains. Visibility is also expected to decline during the day as dust intensifies, particularly in desert regions, prompting caution for motorists.Relatively cold conditions are expected to continue on Monday, with low clouds lingering and a chance of light morning showers in northern areas. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, with intermittent activity.On Tuesday, the weather is forecast to remain relatively cold and partly cloudy across most regions, while low-lying areas continue to experience milder conditions. Intermittent showers are expected in northern and central regions, extending to parts of the southwest, accompanied by active westerly winds.Similar conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday, with relatively cold weather across most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds will continue to appear, with a chance of light morning showers in northern and central areas, while northwesterly winds remain moderate and occasionally active.Temperature ranges on Sunday reflect the cooler pattern, with East Amman forecast between 16 C and 8 C, and West Amman between 14 C and 6 C. Northern highlands will record 14 C to 6 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 15 C and 4 C.In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 19 C and 6 C, and in the plains between 16 C and 8 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 24 C to 10 C, rising to 26 C to 13 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 25 C to 14 C, while Aqaba reaches 27 C to 15 C.