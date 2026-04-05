Azerbaijan Wins 13 Medals On Opening Day Of European Judo Cup In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first day of the European Cup for cadet judokas held in Ganja has concluded.

AzerNEWS reports that on the opening day boys competed in the 50kg, 55kg, 60kg and 66kg categories, while girls competed in the 40kg, 44kg, 48kg and 52kg weight divisions.

Azerbaijan's representatives won a total of 13 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze.

Rza Khalilov (55kg) claimed the gold medal. Ibrahim Talibov (55kg), Farid Rzazade (50kg), Fatima Farmanzade (48kg) and Ilkin Garayev (66kg) finished in second place after losing in the finals.

Bronze medals were won by Farid Khudiyev (55kg), Mehman Asgarov (60kg), Sanan Piriyev (66kg), Sunay Salamova (40kg), Fatima Abdullayeva (44kg), Konul Eyvazli (48kg), as well as Zahra Movlamverdiyeva and Nargiz Agamirzazade (both 52kg).

It should be noted that 269 judokas (180 boys and 89 girls) from 10 countries are taking part in the international tournament held at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The European Cup will conclude on April 5.