Iran Says U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Nuclear Facilities Risk Radioactive Leak

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear facilities could lead to radioactive contamination across the wider region, raising the stakes in an already escalating conflict.

In a letter dated Saturday, April 4, and addressed to António Guterres, members of the U.N. Security Council and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said continued strikes could carry serious humanitarian and environmental consequences.

He described the attacks as“illegal” and said targeting facilities under international monitoring, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, could have especially dangerous consequences for Iran and neighboring countries.

According to Araghchi, several Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz Nuclear Facility and Khondab Heavy Water Reactor - have come under attack in recent months, while repeated strikes near Bushehr have heightened fears of a radioactive leak.

Iran's top diplomat also criticized international institutions for what he described as their failure to respond forcefully to attacks on protected nuclear infrastructure, arguing that continued silence could embolden further escalation.

The warning comes amid growing international concern over the risks of military action near nuclear facilities. The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has previously warned that attacks on nuclear sites could cause“radioactive releases” with consequences beyond the borders of the state under attack. Reuters has also reported that experts see Bushehr as the site carrying the highest potential for a major radiological disaster if directly hit.

Meanwhile, in an earlier warning, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities could contaminate Gulf waters and threaten desalinated drinking water supplies for millions of people in countries such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Araghchi's latest warning underscores how the war is increasingly raising not only military and political risks, but also the prospect of a wider environmental and humanitarian emergency if nuclear facilities remain in the line of fire.