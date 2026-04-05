BJP MP Revives 1957 Kerala Elections Episode, Claims Cong-US Collusion To Destabilise Communist Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday flagged what he described as another "Congress ka Kala Adhyay (dark chapter of Congress)" dating back to 1957, alleging that India had effectively become a "colony of two superpowers" -- the United States and Russia -- during that period.

Referring to the formation of Kerala's first elected Communist government on April 5, 1957, under the leadership of EMS Namboodiripad, Dubey accused Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi of conspiring with the United States and the CIA to destabilise the state government amid what he claimed was Soviet outreach for assistance.

"On April 5, 1957, on this very day in India, a Communist Party government was formed in Kerala under the leadership of Namboodiripad. No sooner had he become Chief Minister than Namboodiripad wanted to go straight to Soviet Russia on the coconut issue, secure economic and military assistance from Khrushchev, and launch a 'khooni andolan' in India to seize power," Dubey said in a post on X (In Hindi).

He further alleged that the American administration and intelligence agencies played a direct role in supporting Congress leadership at the time.

"On the other hand, the American government and the CIA were directly aiding then-Congress President Indira Gandhi and Prime Minister Nehru in plotting to topple the Communist government. Then-US President Eisenhower collaborated with the Indian government and intelligence agencies to orchestrate a change of regime," he said.

According to Dubey, these developments turned India into a theatre of Cold War rivalries, where both global powers exerted influence over domestic affairs.

"In India, the governments of Russia and America began deciding the outcomes of movements and elections. India became a colony of both superpowers," the BJP MP asserted.

He also shared purported documents, claiming they showed that US officials and diplomats had acknowledged providing financial support to the Congress party in order to counter the growing influence of the Communist Party of India in Kerala.