Readybid Introduces Sustainable Hotel Procurement Framework To Support ESG Goals In Corporate Travel

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 3, 2026 1:08 pm - ReadyBid expects ESG-driven sourcing practices to become a standard requirement in corporate travel management programs as organizations continue prioritizing sustainability in 2026.

San Diego, CA - 3 April 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Sustainable Hotel Procurement Framework, designed to help enterprises align hotel sourcing strategies with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

As sustainability becomes a core priority for global organizations, corporate travel programs are under increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable progress toward environmental goals. Hotel procurement plays a significant role in this effort, as accommodation choices directly impact a company's travel-related carbon footprint.

The new framework enables procurement teams to integrate sustainability criteria into hotel RFP processes, allowing organizations to evaluate hotel suppliers based on both pricing and environmental performance.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized the importance of sustainability in modern travel programs.

“Corporate travel is evolving beyond cost and convenience,” Friedmann said.“Organizations now want hotel procurement strategies that also support their sustainability commitments.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, procurement teams can request information from hotel suppliers regarding energy efficiency practices, sustainability certifications, and environmental initiatives. This structured approach ensures that ESG data is collected consistently during hotel bidding events.

The framework also supports better reporting by allowing organizations to review sustainability metrics alongside sourcing outcomes. ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into supplier performance, helping travel managers understand how hotel procurement decisions contribute to broader ESG objectives.

For multinational enterprises, integrating sustainability into hotel sourcing helps align travel programs with corporate responsibility goals while maintaining operational efficiency.

The framework also encourages stronger collaboration with hotel partners, as suppliers increasingly focus on demonstrating their sustainability efforts to corporate clients.

“Transparency in sustainability data helps organizations make better decisions,” Friedmann added.“It allows travel managers to balance cost, performance, and environmental impact.”

ReadyBid expects ESG-driven sourcing practices to become a standard requirement in corporate travel management programs as organizations continue prioritizing sustainability in 2026.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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