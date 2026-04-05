Trump Warns Iran: Make A Deal Within 48 Hours Or Face 'Hell'

Iranian media reported that overnight strikes in Ardabil province killed at least three people and wounded three others. The attacks reportedly targeted the counties of Germi and Jafarabad, adding to the growing number of casualties reported from different parts of the country.

In Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the“Kouh Siah” area was also hit in fresh strikes. Iranian reports said at least four people were killed and two others wounded in the attack, which was said to have struck a suspected hideout area linked to a missing U.S. pilot.

According to Iranian news agencies, U.S. forces believe the second pilot from a downed American fighter jet may be hiding in the mountainous area. Reports also said U.S. military helicopters had been seen patrolling the region as part of an ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

Iranian media further reported a missile strike on a communications and state broadcasting tower in the same area. Local officials also cited reports of helicopter and jet activity overhead, underlining the military significance of the zone as clashes continue.

The latest developments come a day after U.S. forces reportedly rescued one pilot from the downed aircraft, while operations to locate the second pilot remained underway. Iranian media also said local forces and the Revolutionary Guards had launched efforts to find the missing pilot, with some reports claiming a reward had been announced for his capture.

The conflict has entered a more dangerous phase in recent days, with military operations appearing to expand beyond strategic facilities into broader territorial strikes. The reported attacks in northern and southwestern Iran suggest that the battlefield is widening and becoming increasingly volatile.

Trump's reported 48-hour warning has added a political deadline to an already fast-moving military confrontation. With strikes continuing and both sides appearing unwilling to step back, the risk of a deeper regional conflict is growing by the hour.