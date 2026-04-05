Death Toll From Afghanistan Floods Rises To 77, Hundreds Of Homes Damaged

The National Disaster Preparedness and Disaster Management Authority said the floods caused widespread destruction, leaving hundreds of homes either fully or partially destroyed and damaging thousands of jeribs of agricultural land.

According to the authority, four people remain missing and more than 3,400 houses were damaged in different parts of the country, highlighting the scale of destruction caused by the recent heavy rains.

Officials also said the floods blocked roads and disrupted transport links in some provinces, complicating rescue efforts and limiting access for affected communities in remote areas.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said the severe weather also destroyed more than 3,000 jeribs of farmland and killed over 1,000 livestock, adding to losses already suffered by rural families.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to flash floods and other extreme weather, with weak infrastructure, poverty and limited drainage systems worsening the impact of seasonal rains. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that climate shocks are becoming more frequent and more destructive in the country.

The latest flooding follows a pattern seen in recent years, when heavy spring rains have repeatedly triggered deadly disasters across the country. In 2024, similar floods killed hundreds of people and devastated homes, farmland and basic services in several northern and western provinces.

The new death toll underlines Afghanistan's continuing vulnerability to natural disasters, as communities already facing economic hardship struggle to recover from repeated climate-related shocks.