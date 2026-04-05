Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Braces For 5-Day Rain Spell As Low Pressure Intensifies

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh weather alert has been issued for South Bengal as a low-pressure system triggers a prolonged spell of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Here's what the forecast means for Kolkata and nearby districts

According to the India Meteorological Department at Alipore, a low-pressure zone stretching from Bihar to Northeast India is driving unstable weather across South Bengal. This system is expected to bring continuous rainfall and thunderstorms from April 5 to April 9.

Kolkata and surrounding districts are likely to witness frequent light to moderate showers, with occasional intense spells in some areas.

The forecast warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph in several districts, including Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

There is also a risk of isolated hailstorms, particularly in Bankura, East Burdwan, and Birbhum. Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas may experience sharp, short-duration storms with strong gusts.

While no immediate temperature change is expected in the first 24 hours, a gradual drop of 3–4°C is likely over the next few days due to persistent rainfall.

Humidity levels will remain high, especially in coastal regions, making conditions feel muggy despite the rain. Interior districts may continue to experience brief spells of heat and humidity between showers.