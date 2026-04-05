Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For Next Four Days Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has some cool news for everyone tired of the scorching heat. Thanks to weather changes over the Bay of Bengal, many parts of Telangana can expect rains for the next five days

The current high temperatures have made it tough for people to even step out. The Met department's forecast of rain from April 5 to 8 brings much-needed relief. Officials say light to moderate showers are likely across several districts.The weather office has issued a warning for several districts. These include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri. These areas might see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.The weather department has warned that winds could blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the rains. These showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees, giving people a break from the burning heat.These unseasonal rains could affect farming activities. Officials are warning that crops ready for harvest and dried paddy are at risk of damage. They have advised farmers to take precautions to protect their produce, especially in areas where hailstorms are possible.According to the Hyderabad weather centre, dry weather will likely return to Telangana from April 9. Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Authority has said that parts of North Andhra might also see thunderstorms for the next three days. They also warned people to be careful due to severe heatwaves in some mandals.