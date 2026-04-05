UPTET Teacher Salary: How Much Do UP Govt Teachers Earn? Full Details Inside

UPTET-qualified teachers in Uttar Pradesh earn ₹37,000-₹45,000 monthly after training, with added allowances. Salaries vary by level, while trainees receive about ₹7,300 before full pay begins.

If you're dreaming of becoming a government teacher in Uttar Pradesh, you must be wondering about the salary. After you clear the UPTET exam and become a primary (Classes 1-5) or upper primary (Classes 6-8) teacher, the 7th Pay Commission decides your salary. Right from the start, you can expect an in-hand salary of around ₹37,000 to ₹45,000.

A UPTET teacher's salary differs based on the class level they teach. Primary teachers (Classes 1-5) get a basic pay from ₹9,300 to ₹35,400. Upper primary teachers (Classes 6-8) receive a basic pay from ₹9,300 to ₹44,900. This means a higher class level gets you a higher salary. The grade pay is also different, which affects the total income.

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A UPTET teacher's earnings are not just limited to the basic pay. The salary includes several allowances like HRA (House Rent Allowance), DA (Dearness Allowance), and other government benefits. After adding all these, the total salary reaches between ₹37,000 and ₹45,000. While there are some deductions like TDS and GIS, the final in-hand amount is still quite good.Many candidates don't know this, but you don't get the full salary right after joining. During the training period, you receive around ₹7,300 per month. Once your training is complete, your salary jumps to the full pay scale. That's when the real earning begins!

The current salary is based on the 7th Pay Commission. However, if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented in the future, salaries could see another significant increase. Apart from this, a UPTET teacher's income also grows with promotions, experience, and changes in government regulations.

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