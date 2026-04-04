Bengal Polls: Beyond Welfare, Women Seek Dignity, Safety, Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) As West Bengal heads towards Assembly elections, women across sectors have said that the next government should focus on job creation, safety and long-term empowerment, while building on existing welfare schemes.

For many women in West Bengal, their expectations are layered. They speak of progress but also of gaps. Over the years, their expectations have become sharper and more specific.

Although there is acknowledgement that schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree have made a difference to the lives of women, particularly in easing financial pressure and keeping girls in school, many say empowerment cannot stop at assistance.

"Women in Bengal are definitely becoming more empowered, especially in education and careers. Schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree have helped many women and young girls gain financial and educational support, which is a positive step. However, long-term empowerment also requires more opportunities, awareness and equal access to professional growth," said popular singer Ujjaini Mukherjee while speaking to IANS.

In the cultural sector, which has historically been one of West Bengal's strongest identities, there is a sense that talent continues to outpace institutional support.

"As an artist, I hope the next government prioritises cultural infrastructure, fair opportunities for artists and a transparent support system for the creative industry. Bengal has immense talent and cultural richness, but the entertainment industry needs more structured platforms, funding, and national-level exposure. Encouraging original music, supporting independent artists, and creating professional ecosystems can significantly strengthen the sector," said the singer.

She also advocated for pension plans for senior artists and technicians, along with accessible medical facilities, especially for those who are unable to generate work due to health issues, old age, or periods of unemployment.

Meanwhile, safety, too, remains central to the conversation. While there is recognition that steps have been taken to improve law and order, many feel that implementation needs to be stronger and more consistent.

Suchismita Bagchi, a senior professional in an education company, told IANS, "The government needs to ensure that people have faith in the law enforcement agencies. The police need to be given the power to take independent and impartial actions. It is time that they must come out of political lineage."

She further hoped that the next government maintains transparency when it comes to budgetary allocation, its utilisation and its implementation.

"The government needs to be transparent. For the clarity of budget allocation and implementation of schemes, the government needs to publish a white paper from time to time. Besides, a healthy environment is required to encourage new businesses and investment opportunities. Schools that have been closed over the years must be reopened. Teacher recruitment must be held in a transparent manner to fill the vacant posts in schools, colleges and universities," she said.

According to her, a course on civic sense, duties and rights for children must be included in the school curriculum.

For the next government, they say, the challenge will be to move beyond providing financial assistance through schemes and build systems that can sustain progress over time.

Speaking to IANS, entrepreneur, engineering consultant and singer, Anindita Maita Das told IANS, "I support schemes such as Kanyashree, but freebies alone cannot help in the cause of women empowerment. Dependence solely on financial assistance from the government will stop women from seeking out opportunities. They will do more harm than good in the long run. Schemes must not come out for vote-bank politics."

According to her, the next government must take concrete steps to stop young generations from leaving the state for work opportunities.

"A large number of youths are leaving Bengal due to a lack of job opportunities here. To retain this workforce, large-scale industrialisation is needed. If the government generate jobs, then engineering students will not move out. I also do not support the privatisation of education, especially private medical colleges where merit takes a back seat in the admission process," she said.

Homemaker, Stuti Karmakar, said the government should prioritise recognising women's rights. "It is the need of the hour that women are allowed to enjoy their rights. The right to work in an atmosphere of peace. Their safety and security must not be compromised at any cost. We don't want to see incidents like the RG Kar anymore. A woman must feel safe in her place of work, be it government or private," said the 36-year-old woman.