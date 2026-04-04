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Launch Of Financial Claims Payment Service Via Metrash


2026-04-04 11:02:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that the General Directorate of Passports' Search and Follow-up Department enabled a service to pay financial claims electronically via the MoI's website and the Metrash App.

In a post on its X account, the Ministry said Saturday that the service allows users to pay fees and fines, as well as travel ticket costs with ease.

It added that this can be done by going onto the "Security" window, clicking on "Financial Claims", choosing between the "Personal" and "Establishment" options, selecting the due payment (fee, fine, ticket), clicking on "Records", and paying the required amount directly.

In a separate post, the MoI indicated the requirements and conditions for obtaining a driving licence in accordance with the procedures approved by the General Directorate of Traffic.

The ministry pointed out that the basic requirements include: Proof of Identity, Personal Photo, passing the Medical Examination, and presenting a valid Residence Permit for residents.

A minimum age of 18 years old is required to obtain a light vehicle driving license and a minimum age of 21 years old to obtain other types of vehicle driving license, it added.

The ministry highlighted the need to enroll in an accredited driving school and pass both the theoretical and practical tests.

Upon passing the tests, the driving license can be printed via Metrash, the MoI website, and via Traffic Offices at Driving schools, the MoI said.

Ministry of Interior financial claims Metrash app

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Gulf Times

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