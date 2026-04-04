High Noon Sun Will Bring Rising Temperatures To Costa Rica: April Is Expected To Bring High Temperatures And Little Cloud Cover

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April began with rain in some regions, but as the month progresses, there will be little rain, fewer clouds, lighter winds, and the sun at its zenith in Costa Rica.

“April will be much warmer than March, with little rainfall and direct sunlight being the main factors,” warned the National Meteorological Institute (NMI).

High sun

After a Holy Week with slightly more rain, April will bring a change, mainly due to the effects of the high sun.

According to Daniel Poleo of the NMI's Climatology Unit, this occurs during spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Basically, the sun's rays are more perpendicular than usual compared to the rest of the year,” he explained.

For the Central American region, this will occur between April 6 and 19, with the main difference being between the northern and southern parts of Costa Rica.

According to Poleo, in San José, the sun will be directly overhead between April 12 and 14.

Higher Temperatures

Poleo noted that the sun will be directly overhead during a period of reduced cloud cover, a factor that contributes to higher temperatures.

“These conditions will allow for greater ultraviolet radiation to reach the ground, resulting in much warmer temperatures in the region due to reduced cloud cover and increased radiation,” he explained.

“We will have less cloud cover than normal across the entire Pacific slope and in the Central Valley, resulting in a dry season that is slightly more pronounced than usual,” Poleo added.

This pattern will be accompanied by light trade winds, a condition that, according to the NMI, will lead to higher temperatures in Costa Rica.

Week by Week

The NMI forecasts the following conditions for each week:

. April 6–12:

Normal conditions will persist in the Central Valley, the Caribbean, and the Northern Region.

The Pacific region will remain drier than usual.

Temperatures will be higher due to low cloud cover and the influence of the overhead sun.

. April 13–19:

Conditions typical of the dry season will continue across much of the country.

The Central and Southern Pacific regions will continue to see less rainfall.

The overhead sun will contribute to high temperatures, especially in the northern part of the country.

. April 20–26:

Normal conditions will prevail across most of the country.

The Central and Southern Pacific regions will remain drier than usual.

Rainfall will continue to be limited in these regions.

April 27–May 3:

Seasonal conditions will persist across most of the country.

The Central and Southern Pacific regions will continue to experience below-normal rainfall.

The post High Noon Sun Will Bring Rising Temperatures to Costa Rica: April Is Expected to Bring High Temperatures and Little Cloud Cover appeared first on The Costa Rica News.