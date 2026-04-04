Honouring Spirit Of Giving: First Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work To Be Held Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a country known for its generosity and community spirit, a new milestone is set to celebrate the heart of social work.

On Sunday, April 5, the Ministry of Social Development and Family will host the first-ever Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work, shining a spotlight on the individuals, families, and organizations making a real difference in Qatari society.

The award pays tribute to Sheikha Rawda bint Mohammed bin Thani, one of the prominent female figures in Qatar's history who left an enduring humanitarian and historical legacy in Qatari society.

Speaking to Al Rayyan TV recently Abdulaziz Al Ishaq, CEO of Rawda Award said that the award is a continuation of a long tradition of commitment, from individuals, groups, and institutions alike, to building a society based on care and compassion.”

Unlike typical awards, the Rawda Award is not just about recognition. It's about inspiring innovation, fostering sustainability, and encouraging impactful initiatives.

“This award is meant to be a milestone, not a finish line,” Al Ishaq explains.“It's a call for continued effort and creativity in serving the community.”

"The selection process is rigorous. Submissions are judged across five categories: individuals, families, non-profit organizations, private sector, and media initiatives," he said.

"Evaluators examine each project against 30 major criteria, with more than 12 subcategories per criterion, covering volunteerism, community reach, scale of impact, and sustainability," he added.

Projects are carefully scored not just for size or financial investment, but for the breadth and depth of their social influence.

The“Rawda” Award is the first national award in the field of social work. It was established by Amiri Decision No. (16) of 2025 to serve as an institutional framework for recognizing the most impactful and sustainable social initiatives. The award includes five main categories: individuals, families, non-profit organizations, the private sector, and media.

The award aims to establish, develop, and promote a culture of social work in the State of Qatar, strengthen societal values, and encourage the private sector and all segments of society to compete for excellence in delivering community service in all its aspects.

This is achieved by recognizing outstanding achievements and efforts across all contributing groups in advancing the pillar of social development within Qatar National Vision.

“The Rawda Award is deeply aligned with Qatar's national development strategy and vision,” Al Ishaq says.“Its ultimate goal is simple: to empower every person and institution to contribute to the community and ensure that innovation and impact are recognized and nurtured.”

As Qatar celebrates the spirit of giving and service, the Rawda Award stands as a testament to what can be achieved when dedication, compassion, and creativity come together. For those committed to social change, it's more than an accolade-it's a platform for growth, inspiration, and lasting impact.